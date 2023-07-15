Putin downbeat on grain deal in Ramaphosa call
Top US intelligence officer calls Russia-Ukraine war a stalemate
16 July 2023 - 16:48
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with SA counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, sounding a downbeat note on the Black Sea grain deal that expires on Monday.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said he and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to a comprehensive package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction aid after their meeting in Kyiv on Saturday. No details were provided. ..
