Ukraine’s membership of Nato would threaten European security, says Russia
‘It would require from us a sufficiently clear and firm reaction,’ Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says
10 July 2023 - 14:15 Agency Staff
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. File photo: SPUTNIK/VALERIY SHASRIFULIN/POOL via REUTERS
London — Russia said on Monday that Ukrainian membership of the Nato military alliance would have very negative consequences for Europe’s security architecture and that Moscow would respond firmly to any such step.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was speaking on the eve of a Nato summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine while not yet accepting Kyiv as a member of the alliance.
“You know the absolutely clear and consistent position of the Russian Federation that Ukraine’s membership in Nato will have very, very negative consequences for the security architecture, the already half-destroyed security architecture in Europe. And it will be an absolute danger, a threat to our country, which will require from us a sufficiently clear and firm reaction,” Peskov told reporters.
Russia launched its war in Ukraine in 2022, something it calls a “special military operation”, after seeking and failing to obtain what it called “security guarantees” from the West that its neighbour would never be allowed to join Nato. The US said the demand was a “non-starter”, and Ukraine should be free to decide its own alliances.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has made clear that Kyiv will not become a member while war rages, and that the Vilnius summit will not issue a formal invitation.
Ukraine’s membership of Nato would threaten European security, says Russia
‘It would require from us a sufficiently clear and firm reaction,’ Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says
London — Russia said on Monday that Ukrainian membership of the Nato military alliance would have very negative consequences for Europe’s security architecture and that Moscow would respond firmly to any such step.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was speaking on the eve of a Nato summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine while not yet accepting Kyiv as a member of the alliance.
“You know the absolutely clear and consistent position of the Russian Federation that Ukraine’s membership in Nato will have very, very negative consequences for the security architecture, the already half-destroyed security architecture in Europe. And it will be an absolute danger, a threat to our country, which will require from us a sufficiently clear and firm reaction,” Peskov told reporters.
Russia launched its war in Ukraine in 2022, something it calls a “special military operation”, after seeking and failing to obtain what it called “security guarantees” from the West that its neighbour would never be allowed to join Nato. The US said the demand was a “non-starter”, and Ukraine should be free to decide its own alliances.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg has made clear that Kyiv will not become a member while war rages, and that the Vilnius summit will not issue a formal invitation.
Reuters
Swedish ruling on Kurdish man may end Turkey’s Nato veto
Zelensky vows response after Russian missiles kill five in Lviv
Belarusian leader says Prigozhin has returned to Russia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
North Korea threatens to down US spy aircraft
Ukraine’s 500th day of war sees return of five commanders from Turkey
PETER APPS: Questions over how long US leadership in Nato will last
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.