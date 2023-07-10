Russian military chief shown in a video for first time since failed mutiny
Valery Gerasimov was shown ordering subordinates to destroy Ukrainian missile sites in a video released on Monday
10 July 2023 - 11:14 Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn
Russian armed forces Chief-of-Staff Valery Gerasimov delivers a speech during a conference. Picture: REUTERS
Moscow — Russia’s most senior general, chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, was shown ordering subordinates to destroy Ukrainian missile sites in a video released on Monday, his first appearance in public since a failed June 24 mercenary mutiny.
Sitting in a military command room on a white leather seat chairing a meeting with a top generals, some on a video call, Gerasimov, 67, was shown giving orders, including to Russia’s powerful military intelligence service (GRU).
Gerasimov was told that a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and on the Rostov and Kaluga regions had been thwarted on Sunday and discussing how Russia should respond.
The defence ministry said the footage showed Gerasimov at a meeting on Sunday. It described him as chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces and commander of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, the positions he held before the mutiny.
The footage shows that President Vladimir Putin has kept his two most powerful military men, defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Gerasimov, in their posts despite demands from mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to sack them.
Prigozhin’s June 24 mutiny was aimed at settling scores with Shoigu and Gerasimov, whom he said were incompetent traitors who had pulled the Kremlin chief into a failing war that has laid bare the corruption and rot in Russia's military.
In the video, Gerasimov was shown asking for and listening to a report by Viktor Afzalov, deputy to general Sergei Surovikin in the aerospace forces, who has not been since in public since the mutiny.
It was unclear where Surovikin, who before the rebellion was deputy commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine and who was repeatedly praised by Prigozhin, was.
Nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness. Surovikin is formally commander in chief of the aerospace forces.
“We note that the aerospace forces have coped with the task,” Gerasimov was shown as saying.
He then asked the aerospace forces and GRU military intelligence to identify “the storage sites and launch positions of missiles and other enemy strike weapons to plan a pre-emptive strike”.
The footage released by the defence ministry showed the participants of the video call blurred out, though explicitly showed Surovikin’s deputy, Afzalov.
Russian military chief shown in a video for first time since failed mutiny
Valery Gerasimov was shown ordering subordinates to destroy Ukrainian missile sites in a video released on Monday
Moscow — Russia’s most senior general, chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov, was shown ordering subordinates to destroy Ukrainian missile sites in a video released on Monday, his first appearance in public since a failed June 24 mercenary mutiny.
Sitting in a military command room on a white leather seat chairing a meeting with a top generals, some on a video call, Gerasimov, 67, was shown giving orders, including to Russia’s powerful military intelligence service (GRU).
Gerasimov was told that a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and on the Rostov and Kaluga regions had been thwarted on Sunday and discussing how Russia should respond.
The defence ministry said the footage showed Gerasimov at a meeting on Sunday. It described him as chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces and commander of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, the positions he held before the mutiny.
The footage shows that President Vladimir Putin has kept his two most powerful military men, defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Gerasimov, in their posts despite demands from mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to sack them.
Prigozhin’s June 24 mutiny was aimed at settling scores with Shoigu and Gerasimov, whom he said were incompetent traitors who had pulled the Kremlin chief into a failing war that has laid bare the corruption and rot in Russia's military.
In the video, Gerasimov was shown asking for and listening to a report by Viktor Afzalov, deputy to general Sergei Surovikin in the aerospace forces, who has not been since in public since the mutiny.
It was unclear where Surovikin, who before the rebellion was deputy commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine and who was repeatedly praised by Prigozhin, was.
Nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness. Surovikin is formally commander in chief of the aerospace forces.
“We note that the aerospace forces have coped with the task,” Gerasimov was shown as saying.
He then asked the aerospace forces and GRU military intelligence to identify “the storage sites and launch positions of missiles and other enemy strike weapons to plan a pre-emptive strike”.
The footage released by the defence ministry showed the participants of the video call blurred out, though explicitly showed Surovikin’s deputy, Afzalov.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ukraine’s 500th day of war sees return of five commanders from Turkey
Gold steady as US jobs data fuels rate hike jitters
Opec+ cut limits losses as oil slips before Chinese and US data
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.