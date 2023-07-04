Russia says Ukraine attacking Moscow with drones

04 July 2023 - 09:12 Guy Faulconbridge and Lidia Kelly
Picture: 123RF/VADIMMUS
Moscow — Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine had attacked Moscow with at least five drones that were all either shot down or jammed, though one of the capital’s main airports had to reroute flights for several hours.
Four Ukrainian drones were shot down by Moscow air defences while a fifth was jammed and crashed into the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region, the Russian defence ministry said. No-one was injured.
Russian news agencies reported that two drones were intercepted near a village 30km southwest of the Kremlin. One drone was detected in the neighbouring Kaluga region.
Landings and take-offs at Moscow's Vnukovo were restricted for several hours early on Tuesday before normal operations resumed after 5am GMT. A number of flights from Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt were diverted.
One drone was shot down in the area of the town of Kubinka, some 63km west of Moscow, RIA reported. A Russian airbase is near Kubinka.
Russia’s foreign and defence ministries denounced the attack as terrorism.
“The Kyiv regime’s attempt to attack an area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which incidentally also receives foreign flights, is yet another act of terrorism,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
“The international community should realise that the US, Britain, France — permanent members of the UN Security Council — are financing a terrorist regime,” she said.
There was no immediate comment from Kyiv. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. High-profile drone attacks deep inside Russia, have increased over recent months with attacks on the Kremlin in May and on Russian oil infrastructure last month.
After May’s drone attack on the capital, President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was trying to scare and provoke Russia, adding that the capital’s air defences would be strengthened.
“At this moment, the attacks have been repelled by air defence forces,” Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram messaging channel. “All detected drones have been eliminated.”
Reuters
