World / Europe

Russia says it has taken 700,000 Ukrainian children

The minors have found refuge after fleeing the bombing and shelling from conflict areas, according to a parliamentary official

03 July 2023 - 08:12 Lidia Kelly
People look at the memorial wall with the names of residents who were killed at the time of Russia's occupation, on July 2, 2023 in Bucha, Ukraine. Picture: ROMAN PILIPEY/GETTY IMAGES
People look at the memorial wall with the names of residents who were killed at the time of Russia's occupation, on July 2, 2023 in Bucha, Ukraine. Picture: ROMAN PILIPEY/GETTY IMAGES

Melbourne — Russia has brought about 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said late on Sunday.

“In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine,” Karasin wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its western neighbour Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow says its programme of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.

However, Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the US says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes.

Most of the movement of people and children occurred in the first few months of the war and before Ukraine started its major counteroffensive to regain occupied territories in the east and south in late August.

In July 2022, the US estimated that Russia “forcibly deported” 260,000 children, while Ukraine’s ministry of integration of occupied territories, says 19,492 Ukrainian children are now considered illegally deported.

Reuters

Human Rights Watch says Ukraine used banned landmines indiscriminately

In 2005, Ukraine ratified a 1997 international treaty banning such mines and mandating the destruction of stocks of the weapons
World
3 days ago

Prigozhin-controlled Russian media group shuts amid mutiny fallout

Media group’s director gives no reason for the closure
World
22 hours ago

Pence visits Zelensky during surprise Ukraine visit

Putin critic is the first Republican presidential candidate to meet Ukraine's leader during the US campaign
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wagner mutiny leaves Chinese exporters uncertain
World / Europe
2.
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin ...
World / Europe
3.
Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio wins re-election for ...
World / Africa
4.
US imposes sanctions on African gold operations ...
World / Americas
5.
Pakistanis head for the migrant boats as the ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Kremlin rejects UN report on child detentions

World / Europe

Russia has detained hundreds of civilians and killed some, UN says

World / Europe

Kherson’s unending nightmare

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.