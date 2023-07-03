World / Europe

Russia alleges Ukraine tried to kill head of Crimea

Security service says it arrested a Russian recruited by Ukraine’s intelligence agency

03 July 2023 - 15:31 Andrew Osborn
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard outside PMC Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24 2023. Picture: ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS
Russian law enforcement officers stand guard outside PMC Wagner Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24 2023. Picture: ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS

Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, arresting a Ukrainian agent before he was able to blow up Aksyonov’s car.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the Russian allegation.

It came amid Russian media reports that security has been stepped up in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and that additional security checks are being made on people wanting to cross a bridge from Russia’s southern Krasnodar region into Crimea.

The FSB said in a statement that it had arrested a Russian national recruited as an assassin by Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency who had undergone explosives, reconnaissance and sabotage training in Ukraine.

His plan, it said, had been to blow up Aksyonov’s car, but he had been detained as he tried to retrieve an explosive device from a hiding place.

The FSB did not name the arrested man, who it said was in his mid-thirties. It said he had entered Crimea in June and that it was investigating him on suspicion of “attempting to commit a terrorist act” and “of illegally possessing explosives”.

Aksyonov thanked the FSB for preventing what he called an attempt on the lives of the “Republic of Crimea’s leadership” and said he was sure that the individuals who ordered the assassination would be found and punished.

Ukraine has pledged to retake full control of Crimea, the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, as well as large areas of eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia has captured since launching what it calls its “special military operation” in 2022, something Kyiv and the West call a brutal war of conquest.

Russia’s Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday that a 13km-long traffic jam had formed at the entrance in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region to the bridge to Crimea. It said that Crimean transport officials had increased the number of checkpoints around the bridge on Sunday.

Reuters

Prigozhin-controlled Russian media group shuts amid mutiny fallout

Media group’s director gives no reason for the closure
World
1 day ago

JAVIER BLAS: Putin’s fall could shatter Opec+ alliance

A post-Putin world may reshape the oil landscape, from potential price wars to unexpected supply disruptions
Opinion
4 days ago

US imposes sanctions on African gold operations linked to Wagner

Treasury targets four companies accused of illicit gold dealings with mercenary group, including CAR-based Midas Resources and Diamville
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wagner mutiny leaves Chinese exporters uncertain
World / Europe
2.
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin ...
World / Europe
3.
Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio wins re-election for ...
World / Africa
4.
US imposes sanctions on African gold operations ...
World / Americas
5.
Pakistanis head for the migrant boats as the ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Ukraine says it has recaptured villages in Donetsk region

World / Europe

Mines pose further threat after Ukraine dam disaster

World / Europe

Putin admits Russia’s ‘special operation’ is a war

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.