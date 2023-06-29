Spain’s deputy prime minister unites leftist parties before snap poll

Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
It is not only the tardiness of the JSC in its disciplinary functions that raises eyebrows
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Sunrise has begun a process to evaluate proposals from the market for the use of the terminal to supply LPG
Business Day TV spoke to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist at FNB
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
Young Spaniard’s speedy adaptation to grass surprises all
The vehicle rental giant is now part of the public-private partnership to fix Joburg roads
Madrid — Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz makes no secret of the possibility of her playing a kingmaker role for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a snap general election next month after she unified most of the hard Left under the banner of her new party, Sumar.
“We are the key to the existence of a progressive government,” Diaz said en route to a meeting with voters in a working-class Madrid suburb where she vowed to reduce the workweek without pay cuts, to much applause.
Diaz, who was a senior member of the leftist junior party in Sanchez’s outgoing Socialist-led coalition, spoke with enthusiasm to the gathering and kissed and hugged the mostly elderly supporters who came to greet her despite a scorching afternoon sun.
But with just weeks to go before the July 23 election, Diaz and Sanchez still face an uphill struggle to persuade enough voters to keep their coalition of centre-left Socialists and the hard left in power.
Though opinion polls have for months named Diaz as Spain’s top-rated politician, and Sumar (Unity) has slowly but steadily gained ground, it still polls at just above 13%, slightly behind the far-right Vox.
Vox is similarly seen as a kingmaker to the front-runners — the conservative People’s Party (PP), now polling at over 30% — while support for Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) dipped below 30%.
Problems with pandemic management and high inflation from the Ukraine war further weakened Sanchez’s already shaky government, which lacks a parliamentary majority and had to strike ad hoc deals with various parties.
To close the gap with PP, Diaz banks on her credentials as a labour minister and deputy prime minister who substantially raised minimum monthly pay to €1,259 and reversed core elements of an unpopular labour reform passed by a previous government, promising Spaniards fewer working hours for the same pay.
The immediate objective would be to lop 2.5 hours off a week in 2024 from 40 now, and then gradually cut the working week to 32 hours, she said.
That, she argues, is “perfectly achievable” by engaging in “everyday politics” that reconnects citizens with public life, giving them more influence on political decisions and enabling them question the status quo.
“Sumar is a quiet force that talks about people’s lives ... [and is] committed to solving problems,” summarised Diaz, who presided over tumultuous talks to amalgamate various hard-left, left-leaning and green regionalist brands.
Other planks of her “micro-politics” platform include mortgage subsidies, more state funds for medical expenses, more urban green areas and air conditioning for schools in poorer neighbourhoods, which she said suffer disproportionately as climate change makes heat waves more frequent.
Pope’s blessing
Once a Communist, Diaz now shies away from labelling herself as such or appealing solely to left-wing voters, though she rarely misses an opportunity to criticise capitalism.
“We need better wages, especially in a country where the causes of inflation are tremendous corporate margins,” she said.
In her personalised office, where she keeps a large collection of favourite LP records from Shostakovich to The Smiths to Billie Eilish, there is a poster of Pope Francis waving a hand and the tongue-in-cheek words “International Communism wishes you happy holidays” printed in the background.
Diaz defines herself as an atheist, but says that meeting the pope, who often criticises unbridled capitalism, “was the most important encounter” of her life. The two stay in touch as they “have so much in common”.
“My labour reform is blessed by the Pope,” she said, citing unprecedented support it received from the Spanish Catholic Church a few days after her meeting.
Sumar is a grouping of 15 left-wing parties that now includes Podemos, a party born out of the anti-austerity Indignados movement in 2011 that has been the Socialists’ often thorny junior coalition partner since early 2020.
Spain’s electoral fragmentation, which began in 2011 and led to repeat elections, makes it practically impossible for a single party to gain a governing majority as was long been the case during Spain’s return to democracy in the late 1970s and 2016, when governments were led by the PSOE or PP.
Podemos had dismal results in regional elections on May 28 which, coupled with PSOE losing several key regional votes, spurred Sanchez to call an early national election for July 23.
Two days later, Diaz registered Sumar, which first surfaced as a loose movement to unite the Left in 2022, as a possible kingmaker bloc to run in the election.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Spain’s deputy prime minister unites leftist parties before snap poll
Madrid — Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz makes no secret of the possibility of her playing a kingmaker role for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a snap general election next month after she unified most of the hard Left under the banner of her new party, Sumar.
“We are the key to the existence of a progressive government,” Diaz said en route to a meeting with voters in a working-class Madrid suburb where she vowed to reduce the workweek without pay cuts, to much applause.
Diaz, who was a senior member of the leftist junior party in Sanchez’s outgoing Socialist-led coalition, spoke with enthusiasm to the gathering and kissed and hugged the mostly elderly supporters who came to greet her despite a scorching afternoon sun.
But with just weeks to go before the July 23 election, Diaz and Sanchez still face an uphill struggle to persuade enough voters to keep their coalition of centre-left Socialists and the hard left in power.
Though opinion polls have for months named Diaz as Spain’s top-rated politician, and Sumar (Unity) has slowly but steadily gained ground, it still polls at just above 13%, slightly behind the far-right Vox.
Vox is similarly seen as a kingmaker to the front-runners — the conservative People’s Party (PP), now polling at over 30% — while support for Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) dipped below 30%.
Problems with pandemic management and high inflation from the Ukraine war further weakened Sanchez’s already shaky government, which lacks a parliamentary majority and had to strike ad hoc deals with various parties.
To close the gap with PP, Diaz banks on her credentials as a labour minister and deputy prime minister who substantially raised minimum monthly pay to €1,259 and reversed core elements of an unpopular labour reform passed by a previous government, promising Spaniards fewer working hours for the same pay.
The immediate objective would be to lop 2.5 hours off a week in 2024 from 40 now, and then gradually cut the working week to 32 hours, she said.
That, she argues, is “perfectly achievable” by engaging in “everyday politics” that reconnects citizens with public life, giving them more influence on political decisions and enabling them question the status quo.
“Sumar is a quiet force that talks about people’s lives ... [and is] committed to solving problems,” summarised Diaz, who presided over tumultuous talks to amalgamate various hard-left, left-leaning and green regionalist brands.
Other planks of her “micro-politics” platform include mortgage subsidies, more state funds for medical expenses, more urban green areas and air conditioning for schools in poorer neighbourhoods, which she said suffer disproportionately as climate change makes heat waves more frequent.
Pope’s blessing
Once a Communist, Diaz now shies away from labelling herself as such or appealing solely to left-wing voters, though she rarely misses an opportunity to criticise capitalism.
“We need better wages, especially in a country where the causes of inflation are tremendous corporate margins,” she said.
In her personalised office, where she keeps a large collection of favourite LP records from Shostakovich to The Smiths to Billie Eilish, there is a poster of Pope Francis waving a hand and the tongue-in-cheek words “International Communism wishes you happy holidays” printed in the background.
Diaz defines herself as an atheist, but says that meeting the pope, who often criticises unbridled capitalism, “was the most important encounter” of her life. The two stay in touch as they “have so much in common”.
“My labour reform is blessed by the Pope,” she said, citing unprecedented support it received from the Spanish Catholic Church a few days after her meeting.
Sumar is a grouping of 15 left-wing parties that now includes Podemos, a party born out of the anti-austerity Indignados movement in 2011 that has been the Socialists’ often thorny junior coalition partner since early 2020.
Spain’s electoral fragmentation, which began in 2011 and led to repeat elections, makes it practically impossible for a single party to gain a governing majority as was long been the case during Spain’s return to democracy in the late 1970s and 2016, when governments were led by the PSOE or PP.
Podemos had dismal results in regional elections on May 28 which, coupled with PSOE losing several key regional votes, spurred Sanchez to call an early national election for July 23.
Two days later, Diaz registered Sumar, which first surfaced as a loose movement to unite the Left in 2022, as a possible kingmaker bloc to run in the election.
Reuters
Spain’s socialist prime minister calls snap election
France’s economy is doing well, Macron not so well
This is why EU is split over energy market fixes as ministers meet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Spain’s socialist prime minister calls snap election
LIONEL LAURENT: Europe’s demographic reversal — France’s pension protests are ...
This is why EU is split over energy market fixes as ministers meet
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.