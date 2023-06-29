France imposes curfew as clashes with police spread after teen killing

Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
Russian capture of Central African Republic should be opposed by African leaders
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
The steel products group says it has been pushed to look for greener pastures outside SA
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
Skelton, Arnold and Tupou part of the heft Jones will bring to SA
Discreet armouring package offers B4 ballistic protection for luxury mini bus
Nanterre — President Emmanuel Macron fought to contain a mounting crisis on Thursday as unrest erupted for a third day over the deadly police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.
Forty thousand police officers were to deploy across France — nearly four times the numbers mobilised on Wednesday — but there were few signs that government appeals to a de-escalation in the violence would quell the widespread anger.
In Nanterre, the working class town on the western outskirts of Paris where 17-year-old Nahel M was shot dead on Tuesday, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police after a peaceful vigil.
Protesters scrawled “Vengeance for Nahel” across buildings and bus shelters.
Protesters clashed with police on Thursday evening causing a tourist hotspot in the city to be evacuated. Police fired teargas at protesters, who then smashed buildings and set fire to cars.
Local authorities in Clamart, 8km from central Paris, imposed a night curfew until Monday.
Valerie Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris region, said all bus and tram services would be halted after 9pm after some were set alight the previous night.
Macron’s government dismissed calls from some political opponents for a state of emergency to be declared.
“The response of the state must be extremely firm,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin said, speaking from the northern town of Mons-en-Baroeul where several municipal buildings were set alight.
The incident has fed long-standing complaints of police violence and systemic racism inside law enforcement agencies from rights groups and within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major cities in France.
The local prosecutor said the officer involved had been put under formal investigation for voluntary homicide and would be held in prison in preventive detention.
Under France’s legal system, being placed under formal investigation is akin to being charged in Anglo-Saxon jurisdictions.
“The public prosecutor considers that the legal conditions for using the weapon have not been met,” Pascal Prache, the prosecutor, told a news conference.
Single bullet
The teenager was shot during Tuesday’s morning rush hour. He initially failed to stop after the Mercedes AMG he was driving was spotted in a bus lane. Two police officers caught up with the car in a traffic jam.
When the car made to get away, one officer fired at close range through the driver’s window. Nahel died from a single shot through his left arm and chest, Nanterre public prosecutor Pascal Prache said.
The officer has acknowledged firing a lethal shot, the prosecutor said, telling investigators he wanted to prevent a car chase, fearing he or another person would be hurt after the teenager allegedly committed several traffic violations.
Nahel was known to police for previously failing to comply with traffic stop orders, Prache said.
Macron on Wednesday said the shooting was unforgivable. As he convened his emergency meeting he also condemned the unrest.
Vigil march
At a march in Nanterre in memory of Nahel, participants railed against what they perceived as a culture of police impunity and a failure to reform law enforcement in a country that has experienced waves of rioting and protests over police conduct.
“We demand that the judiciary does its job, otherwise we’ll do it our way,” a neighbour of Nahel’s family said at the march.
Thousands thronged the streets. Riding atop a flatbed lorry, the teenager’s mother waved to the crowd wearing a white T-shirt reading “Justice for Nahel” and the date of his death.
The unrest has revived memories of riots in 2005 that convulsed France for three weeks and forced then-president Jacques Chirac to declare a state of emergency.
That wave of violence erupted in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois and spread across the country after the death of two young people electrocuted in a power substation as they hid from police.
Two officers were acquitted in a trial ten years later.
Tuesday’s killing was the third fatal shooting during traffic stops in France so far in 2023, down from a record 13 in 2022, a spokesperson for the national police said.
There were three such killings in 2021 and two in 2020, according to a Reuters tally, which shows the majority of victims since 2017 were Black or of Arab origin.
Karima Khartim, a local councillor in Blanc Mesnil north east of Paris, said people’s patience was running thin.
“We've experienced this injustice many times before,” she said.
Update: June 29 2023This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
France imposes curfew as clashes with police spread after teen killing
Paris region halts public transport from 9pm
Nanterre — President Emmanuel Macron fought to contain a mounting crisis on Thursday as unrest erupted for a third day over the deadly police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.
Forty thousand police officers were to deploy across France — nearly four times the numbers mobilised on Wednesday — but there were few signs that government appeals to a de-escalation in the violence would quell the widespread anger.
In Nanterre, the working class town on the western outskirts of Paris where 17-year-old Nahel M was shot dead on Tuesday, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police after a peaceful vigil.
Protesters scrawled “Vengeance for Nahel” across buildings and bus shelters.
Protesters clashed with police on Thursday evening causing a tourist hotspot in the city to be evacuated. Police fired teargas at protesters, who then smashed buildings and set fire to cars.
Local authorities in Clamart, 8km from central Paris, imposed a night curfew until Monday.
Valerie Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris region, said all bus and tram services would be halted after 9pm after some were set alight the previous night.
Macron’s government dismissed calls from some political opponents for a state of emergency to be declared.
“The response of the state must be extremely firm,” interior minister Gerald Darmanin said, speaking from the northern town of Mons-en-Baroeul where several municipal buildings were set alight.
The incident has fed long-standing complaints of police violence and systemic racism inside law enforcement agencies from rights groups and within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major cities in France.
The local prosecutor said the officer involved had been put under formal investigation for voluntary homicide and would be held in prison in preventive detention.
Under France’s legal system, being placed under formal investigation is akin to being charged in Anglo-Saxon jurisdictions.
“The public prosecutor considers that the legal conditions for using the weapon have not been met,” Pascal Prache, the prosecutor, told a news conference.
Single bullet
The teenager was shot during Tuesday’s morning rush hour. He initially failed to stop after the Mercedes AMG he was driving was spotted in a bus lane. Two police officers caught up with the car in a traffic jam.
When the car made to get away, one officer fired at close range through the driver’s window. Nahel died from a single shot through his left arm and chest, Nanterre public prosecutor Pascal Prache said.
The officer has acknowledged firing a lethal shot, the prosecutor said, telling investigators he wanted to prevent a car chase, fearing he or another person would be hurt after the teenager allegedly committed several traffic violations.
Nahel was known to police for previously failing to comply with traffic stop orders, Prache said.
Macron on Wednesday said the shooting was unforgivable. As he convened his emergency meeting he also condemned the unrest.
Vigil march
At a march in Nanterre in memory of Nahel, participants railed against what they perceived as a culture of police impunity and a failure to reform law enforcement in a country that has experienced waves of rioting and protests over police conduct.
“We demand that the judiciary does its job, otherwise we’ll do it our way,” a neighbour of Nahel’s family said at the march.
Thousands thronged the streets. Riding atop a flatbed lorry, the teenager’s mother waved to the crowd wearing a white T-shirt reading “Justice for Nahel” and the date of his death.
The unrest has revived memories of riots in 2005 that convulsed France for three weeks and forced then-president Jacques Chirac to declare a state of emergency.
That wave of violence erupted in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois and spread across the country after the death of two young people electrocuted in a power substation as they hid from police.
Two officers were acquitted in a trial ten years later.
Tuesday’s killing was the third fatal shooting during traffic stops in France so far in 2023, down from a record 13 in 2022, a spokesperson for the national police said.
There were three such killings in 2021 and two in 2020, according to a Reuters tally, which shows the majority of victims since 2017 were Black or of Arab origin.
Karima Khartim, a local councillor in Blanc Mesnil north east of Paris, said people’s patience was running thin.
“We've experienced this injustice many times before,” she said.
Update: June 29 2023
This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Battle for blue gold: French farmers and activists cross swords over water
French unions gear up for new nationwide protests
France faces new day of protests ahead of pension ruling
EU leaders warn of hardships ahead, but growing protests show resistance to ...
Paris police keep eyes peeled for violent protesters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.