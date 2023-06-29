World / Europe

France arrests 150 after violence related to police shooting of teenager

The interior ministry says 2,000 police were mobilised in the Paris region on Wednesday night

29 June 2023 - 10:04 Benoit Van Overstraeten
A firefighter works to extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris on June 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Paris — A total of 150 people were arrested in France after a second night of unrest across the country, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop.

The ministry said dozens of police officers were injured during the clashes.

“A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests,” Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

The use of lethal force by officers in the working-class Paris suburb of Nanterre against the teenager, who was of North African origin, has fed into a deep-rooted perception of police brutality in the ethnically diverse districts of France's biggest cities.

The interior ministry had said Wednesday on that 2,000 police had been mobilised in the Paris region, and shortly before midnight on Nanterre’s Avenue Pablo Picasso, a trail of overturned vehicles burnt as fireworks fizzed at police lines.

Police clashed with protesters in the northern city of Lille and in Toulouse in the southwest, and there was also unrest in Amiens, Dijon and the Essonne administrative department south of the French capital, a police spokesperson said.

The Nanterre prosecutor is scheduled to update media on an ongoing investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting of the teenager at a media conference on Thursday morning.

President Emmanuel Macron has convened a cabinet crisis meeting for Thursday, his office said.

Reuters

