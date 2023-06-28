France ends bird flu outbreak

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
SA is the world’s second largest citrus exporter and sold 32% of its oranges to the European market in 2022
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Former CEO and bidder for control of Telkom joins retailer’s high-powered board as nonexecutive director
Reserve Bank governor says inflation is proving more persistent than expected, though the the rate is coming down
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kiveshen Moodley, country manager for SA at Workday; and Vinolia Singh, Adcorp’s chief people officer
Prop houses, florists, caterers and costume suppliers are among many businesses taking a hit
The flyhalf is following in the footsteps of former Springbok No 10 Franco
If you feel cheated by a dealer, motor ombudsman has a formula to calculate correct costs
Paris — A wave of bird flu outbreaks in France in May has come to a halt after the culling of 10-million birds this season, the farm ministry said on Wednesday, as it confirmed it would launch vaccination against the virus in the autumn.
France has been among countries worst affected by the unprecedented spread of avian influenza — commonly called bird flu — that has killed hundreds of millions of birds in the past two years, disrupting supply of poultry meat and eggs.
About 22-million birds were culled in France in the 2021/22 season.
Vaccination against bird flu will start in October and will be mandatory for all ducks across France, making it the first country in the world to launch a nationwide vaccination campaign, farm ministry officials told reporters.
The length of the vaccination campaign — whether all year round or just in the autumn and winter — is still to be decided, depending on the budget allocated, the officials said.
The French Agency for Veterinary Medicinal Products has cleared the use of vaccines from three companies, France’s Ceva Animal Health, Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim and US firm Zoetis Animal Health, they said.
A pre-order for 80-million doses was launched in April and a formal decision is expected in July, the officials said.
Tests carried out in France on Ceva and Boehringer Ingelheim’s vaccines showed favourable results. The officials could not say where Zoetis had carried out its tests.
Governments have increasingly considered vaccination in the past months to stem the spread of the virus, though some are resisting due to concerns it could hit exports to countries that have banned vaccinated poultry on fears infected birds could slip through the net.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
France ends bird flu outbreak
After the culling of 10-million birds, the government is to start a vaccination programme
Paris — A wave of bird flu outbreaks in France in May has come to a halt after the culling of 10-million birds this season, the farm ministry said on Wednesday, as it confirmed it would launch vaccination against the virus in the autumn.
France has been among countries worst affected by the unprecedented spread of avian influenza — commonly called bird flu — that has killed hundreds of millions of birds in the past two years, disrupting supply of poultry meat and eggs.
About 22-million birds were culled in France in the 2021/22 season.
Vaccination against bird flu will start in October and will be mandatory for all ducks across France, making it the first country in the world to launch a nationwide vaccination campaign, farm ministry officials told reporters.
The length of the vaccination campaign — whether all year round or just in the autumn and winter — is still to be decided, depending on the budget allocated, the officials said.
The French Agency for Veterinary Medicinal Products has cleared the use of vaccines from three companies, France’s Ceva Animal Health, Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim and US firm Zoetis Animal Health, they said.
A pre-order for 80-million doses was launched in April and a formal decision is expected in July, the officials said.
Tests carried out in France on Ceva and Boehringer Ingelheim’s vaccines showed favourable results. The officials could not say where Zoetis had carried out its tests.
Governments have increasingly considered vaccination in the past months to stem the spread of the virus, though some are resisting due to concerns it could hit exports to countries that have banned vaccinated poultry on fears infected birds could slip through the net.
Reuters
Two new vaccines against bird flu
Experts sound the alarm as spreading bird flu imperils world’s food supply
UK inflation eases, but cost of staple breakfast foods keeps rising
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARC HASENFUSS: We don’t need another zero
Bird flu detected in Brazil
Bird flu outbreak costs Quantum Foods R34m
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.