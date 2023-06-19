Paris air show takes off with IndiGo order for 500 Airbus jets

With the Fed holding interest rates steady, investors eagerly anticipate Powell’s coming testimony for future rate hints
SA’s government is under severe pressure from Washington
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Gareth Friedlander, deputy CEO at Discovery Life
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Regulatory body was once limited to impose a fine of R200,000 per misconduct charge, but auditors and audit firms can now be fined millions of rand
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
Indian airline CEO says record order is to meet rapid growth in country's aviation market
Tunisian coach seems unlikely to be heading to Naturena
You can have a seven-seat SUV, hot hatch, bakkie and more for about R500,000
Paris — Airbus announced a record 500-jet deal with Indian airline IndiGo on day one of the Paris Airshow on Monday, as strong demand for jets and missiles vied for attention with the industry’s supply chain problems.
The multibillion-dollar deal for single-aisle aeroplanes eclipsed Air India’s provisional purchase of 470 Airbus and Boeing jets earlier this year.
The world’s largest air show, which alternates with Farnborough in Britain, is at Le Bourget for the first time in four years after the 2021 edition fell victim to the pandemic.
French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to the packed aerospace bazaar by helicopter and watched a flying demonstration including Airbus’s latest jet development, the A321XLR, and air power including the French Rafale fighter.
On the civilian side, plane makers arrived with growing demand expectations as airlines rush for capacity to meet demand and help reach industry goals of net-zero emissions by 2050.
But they also face a challenge to meet that demand as suppliers struggle with rising costs, parts shortages and a scarcity of skilled labour in the wake of the pandemic.
Industry executives say as many as 2,000 jet orders are up for grabs worldwide in a resurgent commercial jet market, on top of those provisionally announced already, as airlines try to fill a void left by sharp falls in activity during the pandemic.
Only a portion of these potential fresh deals will be ready in time for this week’s air show, which could see a mixture of new and repeat announcements, they said.
IndiGo’s deal highlights the growing importance of India, the world's fastest-growing aviation market, serving the largest population, to plane makers.
“This is just the beginning, there’s more going forward. With the growth of India (and) the growth of the Indian aviation market ... this is the right time for us to place this order,” IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers told a news conference.
In another key market, Airbus said Saudi Arabian budget airline flynas had firmed up an order for 30 of its A320neo-family narrow-body aircraft, confirming a Bloomberg report.
Defence
The air show is taking place under the shadow of the conflict in Ukraine, with no Russian presence in the chalets and exhibition halls in contrast to the event four years ago.
Some Ukrainian officials and aerospace firms were expected to be present at the show.
On the defence side, Belgium said it would apply to join as an observer the potential successor to the Rafale and multinational Eurofighter, the Franco-German-Spanish FCAS fighter project, despite differences between industrial partners over whether to expand the project.
France’s Thales also announced a contract from Indonesia for 13 long-range air surveillance radars.
Looking ahead to the rest of the show, Airbus is expected to confirm that Qantas is exercising options for nine more A220s, as announced by the airline this year.
The plane maker is also close to a potentially large order for narrow-body jets from Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus, industry sources said on Sunday.
The number of jets being discussed was more than 100, they said, though by Monday some sources said the number in the final deal could settle closer to 60.
The Mexican carrier has long been a fierce battleground between Boeing and Airbus.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Paris air show takes off with IndiGo order for 500 Airbus jets
Industry still battles supply chain problems
Paris — Airbus announced a record 500-jet deal with Indian airline IndiGo on day one of the Paris Airshow on Monday, as strong demand for jets and missiles vied for attention with the industry’s supply chain problems.
The multibillion-dollar deal for single-aisle aeroplanes eclipsed Air India’s provisional purchase of 470 Airbus and Boeing jets earlier this year.
The world’s largest air show, which alternates with Farnborough in Britain, is at Le Bourget for the first time in four years after the 2021 edition fell victim to the pandemic.
French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to the packed aerospace bazaar by helicopter and watched a flying demonstration including Airbus’s latest jet development, the A321XLR, and air power including the French Rafale fighter.
On the civilian side, plane makers arrived with growing demand expectations as airlines rush for capacity to meet demand and help reach industry goals of net-zero emissions by 2050.
But they also face a challenge to meet that demand as suppliers struggle with rising costs, parts shortages and a scarcity of skilled labour in the wake of the pandemic.
Industry executives say as many as 2,000 jet orders are up for grabs worldwide in a resurgent commercial jet market, on top of those provisionally announced already, as airlines try to fill a void left by sharp falls in activity during the pandemic.
Only a portion of these potential fresh deals will be ready in time for this week’s air show, which could see a mixture of new and repeat announcements, they said.
IndiGo’s deal highlights the growing importance of India, the world's fastest-growing aviation market, serving the largest population, to plane makers.
“This is just the beginning, there’s more going forward. With the growth of India (and) the growth of the Indian aviation market ... this is the right time for us to place this order,” IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers told a news conference.
In another key market, Airbus said Saudi Arabian budget airline flynas had firmed up an order for 30 of its A320neo-family narrow-body aircraft, confirming a Bloomberg report.
Defence
The air show is taking place under the shadow of the conflict in Ukraine, with no Russian presence in the chalets and exhibition halls in contrast to the event four years ago.
Some Ukrainian officials and aerospace firms were expected to be present at the show.
On the defence side, Belgium said it would apply to join as an observer the potential successor to the Rafale and multinational Eurofighter, the Franco-German-Spanish FCAS fighter project, despite differences between industrial partners over whether to expand the project.
France’s Thales also announced a contract from Indonesia for 13 long-range air surveillance radars.
Looking ahead to the rest of the show, Airbus is expected to confirm that Qantas is exercising options for nine more A220s, as announced by the airline this year.
The plane maker is also close to a potentially large order for narrow-body jets from Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus, industry sources said on Sunday.
The number of jets being discussed was more than 100, they said, though by Monday some sources said the number in the final deal could settle closer to 60.
The Mexican carrier has long been a fierce battleground between Boeing and Airbus.
Reuters
Rothschild expects profit to halve ahead of delisting
European airlines warn of emissions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New trial of Putin critic Navalny begins with media blackout
UK delays ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals on unhealthy food
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s political headaches multiply
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.