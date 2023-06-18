UK minister Michael Gove sorry for ‘terrible’ lockdown party on video

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal
The new generation must be equipped with relevant skills to free them from a life of dependency on the state
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The US’s top envoy says high-stakes talks were ‘candid, substantive, and constructive’
The triumph exposed the former champion to a previously unknown world, often merciless and paved with expectations
F1 world champion is set to make a thrilling comeback
London — Senior British minister Michael Gove on Sunday described a video showing a party at the ruling Conservative Party’s headquarters during a lockdown in 2020 as “terrible”, as Covid-19 rule-breaking gatherings continue to hang over the government.
The video was published by the Mirror newspaper just days after a parliamentary committee ruled that former prime minister Boris Johnson had wilfully misled MPs about rule-breaking lockdown parties at his office.
The 45-second clip shows revellers partying in December 2020 when the British public in London were banned from socialising indoors to help avert the spread of Covid-19.
People in the video are dancing and drinking. Two of those at the gathering, which had previously been investigated by police when a still photo of it emerged, were given honours by Johnson in his resignation list this month.
“It’s terrible,” Gove, the housing minister, told Sky News. “I think it’s completely out of order. I just want to apologise to everyone really.”
The issue of rule-breaking during Covid-19 lockdowns helped bring down Johnson, who left office in 2022, and it still hangs over the Conservatives and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Johnson stepped down as a MP on June 9, days before the privileges committee — the main disciplinary body for legislators — issued its damning verdict on him, reopening division in the party and reigniting public anger.
Polls suggest the Conservatives, in power since 2010, are trailing the opposition Labour party by about 20% percentage points. The next election must be held by late 2024.
Legislators will vote on Monday on whether to endorse the privileges committee’s report. Though largely symbolic now that Johnson has quit as an MP, his supporters have said those who backed its findings could face a backlash from Conservative members and even face deselection as parliamentary candidates.
Gove said he would abstain, saying parts of the report were “excellent” but he did not agree with its conclusion that Johnson should have been suspended from parliament for 90 days had he remained a legislator. He said he did not know what Sunak himself would do.
The Johnson saga and Covid-19 “partygate” headlines will do little for Sunak’s attempts to focus on boosting Britain’s flagging economy, with homeowners facing big increases in mortgage repayments as the Bank of England hikes interest rates in a bid to curb stubbornly high inflation.
Asked if the government would step in to help borrowers, he said it had no immediate plans to intervene but was keeping the matter under review.
“The worst thing to do would be to spend money in order to provide a short-term relief, which would then mean that our overall finances were in a weaker position, and interest rates were higher for longer and inflation was high for longer,” said Gove.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK minister Michael Gove sorry for ‘terrible’ lockdown party on video
Covid-19 rule-breaking revelry continues to haunt Conservative government
London — Senior British minister Michael Gove on Sunday described a video showing a party at the ruling Conservative Party’s headquarters during a lockdown in 2020 as “terrible”, as Covid-19 rule-breaking gatherings continue to hang over the government.
The video was published by the Mirror newspaper just days after a parliamentary committee ruled that former prime minister Boris Johnson had wilfully misled MPs about rule-breaking lockdown parties at his office.
The 45-second clip shows revellers partying in December 2020 when the British public in London were banned from socialising indoors to help avert the spread of Covid-19.
People in the video are dancing and drinking. Two of those at the gathering, which had previously been investigated by police when a still photo of it emerged, were given honours by Johnson in his resignation list this month.
“It’s terrible,” Gove, the housing minister, told Sky News. “I think it’s completely out of order. I just want to apologise to everyone really.”
The issue of rule-breaking during Covid-19 lockdowns helped bring down Johnson, who left office in 2022, and it still hangs over the Conservatives and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Johnson stepped down as a MP on June 9, days before the privileges committee — the main disciplinary body for legislators — issued its damning verdict on him, reopening division in the party and reigniting public anger.
Polls suggest the Conservatives, in power since 2010, are trailing the opposition Labour party by about 20% percentage points. The next election must be held by late 2024.
Legislators will vote on Monday on whether to endorse the privileges committee’s report. Though largely symbolic now that Johnson has quit as an MP, his supporters have said those who backed its findings could face a backlash from Conservative members and even face deselection as parliamentary candidates.
Gove said he would abstain, saying parts of the report were “excellent” but he did not agree with its conclusion that Johnson should have been suspended from parliament for 90 days had he remained a legislator. He said he did not know what Sunak himself would do.
The Johnson saga and Covid-19 “partygate” headlines will do little for Sunak’s attempts to focus on boosting Britain’s flagging economy, with homeowners facing big increases in mortgage repayments as the Bank of England hikes interest rates in a bid to curb stubbornly high inflation.
Asked if the government would step in to help borrowers, he said it had no immediate plans to intervene but was keeping the matter under review.
“The worst thing to do would be to spend money in order to provide a short-term relief, which would then mean that our overall finances were in a weaker position, and interest rates were higher for longer and inflation was high for longer,” said Gove.
Reuters
New poll finds UK’s Labour is set for huge win
THERESE RAPHAEL: Getting tough on immigration risks damaging the UK’s economy
ADRIAN WOOLRIDGE: Tory clowns playing politics in the Big Top
Sunak seeks ethics advice over home secretary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK faces recession and job losses if rates hit 6%, economists warn
Biden and Sunak sign ‘Atlantic Declaration’ to deepen ties
New poll finds UK’s Labour is set for huge win
UK’s anti-immigration plan is working, Rishi Sunak tells MPs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.