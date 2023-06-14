World / Europe

Dozens drown as boat carrying migrants capsizes off Greece

A hundred people were rescued among the mainly young men on board in the worst migrant shipwreck off the Greek coast this year

14 June 2023 - 16:37 Karolina Tagaris
A migrant is transferred by rescue personnel, following a rescue operation in Kalamata, Greece, on June 14 2023. EUROKINISSI via REUTERS

Athens — At least 32 migrants drowned early on Wednesday when their boat capsized and sank off Greece, the country’s coastguard said.

One hundred people were rescued but it remained unclear how many were on board when the vessel went under, authorities said. The shipwreck was the deadliest off Greece this year.

The coastguard said the boat, which was en route to Italy, was spotted in international waters late on Tuesday by an aircraft belonging to EU border agency Frontex and two nearby vessels, about 80km southwest of the town of Pylos in southern Greece.

It said those on board had refused assistance offered by the Greek authorities late on Tuesday. A few hours later the boat capsized and sank, triggering a search and rescue operation.

State broadcaster ERT said it had sailed from the Libyan town of Tobruk, which lies south of the Greek island of Crete, with most on board being young men in their 20s. Their nationalities, as well as where the boat had sailed from, were not immediately confirmed by Greek authorities.

Survivors were taken to the town of Kalamata, the authorities said.

Greece is one of the main routes into the EU for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Most cross to Greek islands from nearby Turkey, but a growing number of boats also undertake a longer and more dangerous journey from Turkey to Italy via Greece.

About 72,000 refugees and migrants have arrived so far this years in Europe’s front-line countries Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus, according to UN data, with the majority landing in Italy.

Reuters

