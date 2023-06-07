World / Europe

Porsche board member Siegfried Wolf charged with money-laundering

Wolf indicted in two-decade-old case involving suspected hidden assets worth €6.8m

07 June 2023 - 18:35 Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
Picture: 123RF/ETIAMOS
Picture: 123RF/ETIAMOS

Vienna — Porsche board member and former head of car supplier Magna International, Siegfried Wolf, has been charged by an Austrian court on suspicion of money-laundering.

The charges filed this week are in connection with the purchase of Eurofighter jets two decades ago. The regional court in Graz said Wolf, an Austrian entrepreneur and Porsche supervisory board member, was due to stand trial along with another suspect, whom it did not name.

Wolf's spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment. When asked by the Austrian press agency APA, his spokesperson responded with “no comment”.

The case revolves around the Austrian government’s multibillion-euro purchase of Eurofighter jets in 2003.

One of the suspects is alleged to have concealed about €6.8m, as well as its origins, which were from embezzlement activities, according to prosecutors.

The other suspect in turn received those funds partially in gold, or had them exchanged into gold, and then kept them in Switzerland until they were returned to the first suspect. According to prosecutors, this was to conceal the whereabouts of the money.

Prosecutors did not specify which suspect was Wolf.

The first suspect is also accused of having given false testimony before a parliamentary investigative committee on the matter, the prosecutors said.

In April, reports in Germany's Spiegel, and other publications, said Wolf had offered to help Russian President Vladimir Putin with the production of cars in Russia.

Reuters 

Venture capital powerhouse Sequoia splits US and China operations

Move comes amid rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies
News
1 day ago

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce sells stock worth $11m after three-day run of stock gains

An Australian regulatory filing indicates he sold his shares about 48 hours after fronting bullish investor-day presentations in Sydney
News
1 day ago

US SEC accuses Binance and CEO of evading securities laws

Changpeng Zhao sued for allegedly misleading investors and operating an unregistered securities exchange
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine dam breach threatens Crimea’s water ...
World / Europe
2.
Guinea-Bissau votes more than a year after ...
World / Africa
3.
Swine fever vaccines near approval after ...
World
4.
Germany’s far right rises again
World / Europe
5.
Russia’s skies are the new battleground for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Chris Licht quits as chief of CNN with immediate effect

News

If we stop producing fuel, world demand will not change, Exxon CEO says

News

Water shortages pose major risk to Diageo

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.