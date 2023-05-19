Ukraine repels attacks as Russians try to retake land around Bakhmut

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
After flood plains were restored following a levee breach in Missouri, other regions are looking at similar solutions
‘Ramaphosa is not considered a positive leader by financial markets,’ BCA Research strategist Matt Gertken says
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Britain’s biggest retailer says claims of inappropriate behaviour against Allan risked becoming a distraction
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Kyiv's condition is that the Black Sea grain deal is expanded to include a wider range of commodities
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
Near Bakhmut, Ukraine — Ukraine said on Friday it had repelled attacks by Russian forces trying to recapture land they had lost around the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, where Kyiv says it has inflicted heavy Russian casualties.
A Ukrainian mortar unit near the city told Reuters it had advanced this week but was facing heavy fire from Russian forces who appeared to have significant strength in manpower and stocks of ammunition.
“The fire was intensive this week. Our forces pushed forward a little, stopped near the canal. It’s hard to push them (the Russians) out of there,” said a soldier with the call sign Medvid, which means “bear” in Ukrainian.
The unit’s troops said they were firing around 100 mortar rounds a day at Russian positions. They said their location could not be disclosed.
Ukraine says it has made small advances this week on the flanks of the city in the industrial Donbas region even as Russia’s Wagner private army has inched closer to capturing the city itself.
Deputy Ukrainian defence minister Hanna Maliar said the Russian forces had gained some ground inside Bakhmut in fierce fighting but did not control the city.
“The enemy is trying to regain what they have lost... but our forces are repulsing the attacks,” she said in televised remarks. “It’s very difficult to carry out combat missions there and every metre (of advance) is like 10km in other conditions.”
She said the Russian forces had made “some progress” inside Bakhmut but did not say how far forward they had advanced.
The head of Russian mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut said the city was unlikely to fall in the next two days. Ukrainian soldiers, he said, were holed up in a makeshift “fortress” in the south of the city.
Moscow regards its assault on Bakhmut, a city of about 70,000 before Russia’s full-scale invasion nearly 15 months ago, as an important part of a campaign to capture the rest of the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told Ukrainian news portal RBK that Russia had taken up to 70,000 casualties in and around Bakhmut including dead and wounded.
The assertion could not be independently verified. Russia says Ukraine has sustained heavy losses in the area.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ukraine repels attacks as Russians try to retake land around Bakhmut
Ukrainians are facing heavy fire from Russian forces who appear to have significant strength in manpower and stocks of ammunition
Near Bakhmut, Ukraine — Ukraine said on Friday it had repelled attacks by Russian forces trying to recapture land they had lost around the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, where Kyiv says it has inflicted heavy Russian casualties.
A Ukrainian mortar unit near the city told Reuters it had advanced this week but was facing heavy fire from Russian forces who appeared to have significant strength in manpower and stocks of ammunition.
“The fire was intensive this week. Our forces pushed forward a little, stopped near the canal. It’s hard to push them (the Russians) out of there,” said a soldier with the call sign Medvid, which means “bear” in Ukrainian.
The unit’s troops said they were firing around 100 mortar rounds a day at Russian positions. They said their location could not be disclosed.
Ukraine says it has made small advances this week on the flanks of the city in the industrial Donbas region even as Russia’s Wagner private army has inched closer to capturing the city itself.
Deputy Ukrainian defence minister Hanna Maliar said the Russian forces had gained some ground inside Bakhmut in fierce fighting but did not control the city.
“The enemy is trying to regain what they have lost... but our forces are repulsing the attacks,” she said in televised remarks. “It’s very difficult to carry out combat missions there and every metre (of advance) is like 10km in other conditions.”
She said the Russian forces had made “some progress” inside Bakhmut but did not say how far forward they had advanced.
The head of Russian mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut said the city was unlikely to fall in the next two days. Ukrainian soldiers, he said, were holed up in a makeshift “fortress” in the south of the city.
Moscow regards its assault on Bakhmut, a city of about 70,000 before Russia’s full-scale invasion nearly 15 months ago, as an important part of a campaign to capture the rest of the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told Ukrainian news portal RBK that Russia had taken up to 70,000 casualties in and around Bakhmut including dead and wounded.
The assertion could not be independently verified. Russia says Ukraine has sustained heavy losses in the area.
Reuters
Accusations of Russian collaboration rattle battle-scarred Kherson
Ukraine war claims anti-corruption activists, stifling reform
Zelensky attends Arab leaders summit alongside Putin allies
China’s Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Accusations of Russian collaboration rattle battle-scarred Kherson
Ukraine war claims anti-corruption activists, stifling reform
Zelensky attends Arab leaders summit alongside Putin allies
China’s Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.