World / Europe

Ukraine repels attacks as Russians try to retake land around Bakhmut

Ukrainians are facing heavy fire from Russian forces who appear to have significant strength in manpower and stocks of ammunition

19 May 2023 - 17:02 Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey
A Ukrainian service member from a 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, prepares to fire a mortar at his positions at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 18, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova/File Photo
A Ukrainian service member from a 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, prepares to fire a mortar at his positions at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 18, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova/File Photo

Near Bakhmut, Ukraine — Ukraine said on Friday it had repelled attacks by Russian forces trying to recapture land they had lost around the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, where Kyiv says it has inflicted heavy Russian casualties.

A Ukrainian mortar unit near the city told Reuters it had advanced this week but was facing heavy fire from Russian forces who appeared to have significant strength in manpower and stocks of ammunition.

“The fire was intensive this week. Our forces pushed forward a little, stopped near the canal. It’s hard to push them (the Russians) out of there,” said a soldier with the call sign Medvid, which means “bear” in Ukrainian.

The unit’s troops said they were firing around 100 mortar rounds a day at Russian positions. They said their location could not be disclosed.

Ukraine says it has made small advances this week on the flanks of the city in the industrial Donbas region even as Russia’s Wagner private army has inched closer to capturing the city itself.

Deputy Ukrainian defence minister Hanna Maliar said the Russian forces had gained some ground inside Bakhmut in fierce fighting but did not control the city.

“The enemy is trying to regain what they have lost... but our forces are repulsing the attacks,” she said in televised remarks. “It’s very difficult to carry out combat missions there and every metre (of advance) is like 10km in other conditions.”

She said the Russian forces had made “some progress” inside Bakhmut but did not say how far forward they had advanced.

The head of Russian mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut said the city was unlikely to fall in the next two days. Ukrainian soldiers, he said, were holed up in a makeshift “fortress” in the south of the city.

Moscow regards its assault on Bakhmut, a city of about 70,000 before Russia’s full-scale invasion nearly 15 months ago, as an important part of a campaign to capture the rest of the industrial Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told Ukrainian news portal RBK that Russia had taken up to 70,000 casualties in and around Bakhmut including dead and wounded.

The assertion could not be independently verified. Russia says Ukraine has sustained heavy losses in the area. 

Reuters

Accusations of Russian collaboration rattle battle-scarred Kherson

After Russia’s retreat in the south, Ukraine wrestles with over 5,300 cases of suspected collaboration, adding to the unrest and suspicion in ...
World
1 day ago

Ukraine war claims anti-corruption activists, stifling reform

The loss of influential activists in the Ukraine-Russia conflict threatens progress in graft-fighting and European integration efforts
World
2 days ago

Zelensky attends Arab leaders summit alongside Putin allies

Zelensky’s visit is a stop off on his way to the G7 meetings being held in Japan
News
4 hours ago

China’s Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia

China is taking on a new leadership role in a region that has traditionally been a Russian sphere of influence
World
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Musk papers subpoenaed in Epstein lawsuit
World / Americas
2.
Accusations of Russian collaboration rattle ...
World / Europe
3.
Imran Khan and wife out on bail
World / Asia
4.
Warning of South Pacific tsunami after earthquake ...
World / Asia
5.
G7 aims to tighten screws on Russia
World

Related Articles

Accusations of Russian collaboration rattle battle-scarred Kherson

World / Europe

Ukraine war claims anti-corruption activists, stifling reform

World / Europe

Zelensky attends Arab leaders summit alongside Putin allies

News

China’s Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.