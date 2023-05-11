UK sends first ‘Storm Shadow’ cruise missiles to Ukraine

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Many failed companies have been turned around by business people
The SCA held there is a “grave” risk of harm to the child if she were to return to the United Kingdom
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, deputy editor of Financial Mail
The Turkish power company is determined to stay in SA and do business
SA currency breaks through the R19/$ mark for the first time since April 2020
Evan Pickworth interviews senior associate in the dispute resolution department at ENSafrica, Beverley Oosthuizen
Most investors remain relatively confident that a technical default will be averted via an eleventh-hour deal ahead of June 1
His journey has taken him from a teenage talent to leading a race on the biggest stage of all
Take your adventures to the next level by staying connected wherever you go
London — Britain on Thursday became the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, which will allow Ukrainian forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.
Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies such as the US has previously been limited to shorter range weapons.
“We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians,” defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament. “Russia must recognise that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine.”
Wallace said Britain was supplying the “Storm Shadow” missiles to Ukraine so they could be used within its territory, implying he has received assurances from Ukraine that they will not be used to target inside Russia.
The missiles “are now going into, or are in, the country itself”, he said.
The Kremlin earlier said that if Britain provided these missiles it would require “an adequate response from our military”.
Britain and other Western countries have increased their military aid for Ukraine this year.
Kyiv is expected to unleash a counteroffensive soon after six months of keeping its forces on the defensive. Russia mounted a huge winter offensive that failed to capture significant territory.
Tanks and pilot training
After the US, Britain has been the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine contributing £2.3bn worth of support last year.
Although this is well below what the US has provided, Britain has in the past been the first country to supply more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.
Britain sent the first shoulder-launched anti-air and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the run-up to the invasion and in February announced it would be the first country to begin training Ukrainian pilots on Nato fighter jets.
In January, Britain said it would send 14 of its main Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, a pledge that was followed by other nations including the US and Germany.
Storm Shadow, manufactured by European missile maker MBDA, is an air-launched long-range missile, designed for attacks against high value targets such as hardened bunkers and key infrastructure, according to the company's website.
They have a range of more than 250km, according to the manufacturer.
Wallace said the British supply would be enough to meet Ukraine’s current demand.
He also referred to a possible second wave of missile supplies by a British-led group of European countries, which last week asked companies for expressions of interest to supply Ukraine with missiles with a range of up to 300km.
Asked in parliament about delays in providing the missiles, Wallace said one of the reasons was the challenge of incorporating a British-French designed weapon onto the Russian-designed aircraft used by Ukraine forces.
To date, the longest range weapons that the US has said it would provide is the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb, which has a range of about 151km.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has been reluctant to supply the 297km range Army Tactical Missile System missiles fearing the move would be viewed by Russia as an escalation.
Britain said it always assessed the risk of provocation or escalation when deciding what to send to Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK sends first ‘Storm Shadow’ cruise missiles to Ukraine
Delivery sent ahead of expected Ukraine counteroffensive
London — Britain on Thursday became the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, which will allow Ukrainian forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.
Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies such as the US has previously been limited to shorter range weapons.
“We will simply not stand by as Russia kills civilians,” defence minister Ben Wallace told parliament. “Russia must recognise that its actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine.”
Wallace said Britain was supplying the “Storm Shadow” missiles to Ukraine so they could be used within its territory, implying he has received assurances from Ukraine that they will not be used to target inside Russia.
The missiles “are now going into, or are in, the country itself”, he said.
The Kremlin earlier said that if Britain provided these missiles it would require “an adequate response from our military”.
Britain and other Western countries have increased their military aid for Ukraine this year.
Kyiv is expected to unleash a counteroffensive soon after six months of keeping its forces on the defensive. Russia mounted a huge winter offensive that failed to capture significant territory.
Tanks and pilot training
After the US, Britain has been the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine contributing £2.3bn worth of support last year.
Although this is well below what the US has provided, Britain has in the past been the first country to supply more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine.
Britain sent the first shoulder-launched anti-air and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the run-up to the invasion and in February announced it would be the first country to begin training Ukrainian pilots on Nato fighter jets.
In January, Britain said it would send 14 of its main Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, a pledge that was followed by other nations including the US and Germany.
Storm Shadow, manufactured by European missile maker MBDA, is an air-launched long-range missile, designed for attacks against high value targets such as hardened bunkers and key infrastructure, according to the company's website.
They have a range of more than 250km, according to the manufacturer.
Wallace said the British supply would be enough to meet Ukraine’s current demand.
He also referred to a possible second wave of missile supplies by a British-led group of European countries, which last week asked companies for expressions of interest to supply Ukraine with missiles with a range of up to 300km.
Asked in parliament about delays in providing the missiles, Wallace said one of the reasons was the challenge of incorporating a British-French designed weapon onto the Russian-designed aircraft used by Ukraine forces.
To date, the longest range weapons that the US has said it would provide is the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb, which has a range of about 151km.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has been reluctant to supply the 297km range Army Tactical Missile System missiles fearing the move would be viewed by Russia as an escalation.
Britain said it always assessed the risk of provocation or escalation when deciding what to send to Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Talks between SA and US over Russia collapse
PETER APPS: Russia’s power play: Hi-tech info wars meet old-school intimidation
Zelensky institutes remembrance day to mark Nazi surrender
Anti-Putin activists funnel Russian fighters to Ukraine’s cause
Russia launches biggest drone attack in months
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at centre of Russian Twitter plan, researchers say
Putin declares ‘sacred’ fight with West over Ukraine and promises victory
Russia blames Ukraine and US for car bomb that injured writer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.