Crowds gather in London as King Charles to be crowned in ‘dazzling display’

Charles follows his predecessors from the time of William the Conqueror in 1066 in being crowned at Westminster Abbey

06 May 2023 - 11:07 Michael Holden, Andrew MacAskill and Paul Sandle
Coldstream Guards stand to attention in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 2023 in London, England. Picture: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY IMAGES
Coldstream Guards stand to attention in front of Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 2023 in London, England. Picture: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY IMAGES

London — Crowds from across Britain and the world gathered on Saturday in London where Charles III will be crowned king in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries, including US first lady Jill Biden, and millions on television, Charles follows his predecessors from the time of William the Conqueror in 1066 in being crowned at the abbey.

His second wife Camilla, 75, will be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony which, while rooted in history, will attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy.

With Britain struggling to find its way in the political maelstrom after its exit from the EU and maintain its standing in a new world order, for its supporters the royal family still provides an international draw, a vital diplomatic tool and a means of staying on the world stage.

“No other country could put on such a dazzling display — the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Despite Sunak’s enthusiasm, the coronation is taking place amid a cost of living crisis and public scepticism, particularly among the young, about the role and relevance of the monarchy.

Saturday’s event will be on a smaller scale than that staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but will still aim to be spectacular, featuring an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world’s largest colourless cut diamond.

By early morning tens of thousands had begun massing along The Mall, the grand boulevard leading up to Buckingham Palace, with the crowd more than 20 people deep in some places, as troops in ceremonial uniforms and marching bands went past.

Rachel Paisley, a 45-year-old housewife, said she had travelled from her home in Switzerland with her husband and two children.

“It is a moment in history. We wanted to be here to see it and create some memories,” she said next to her son, wearing a Charles face mask, and her daughter, who sported a Union flag head band.

However, not all were there to cheer Charles, with republicans planning their biggest protest against the monarchy.

More than 11,000 police are being deployed to stamp out any attempted disruption, and the Republic campaign group said its leader Graham Smith had been arrested along with five other protesters.

“It is disgusting and massively over the top,” said Kevin John, 57, who was among the antimonarchy protesters. “It is also hugely counterproductive by the police because all it has done is create a huge amount of publicity for us.”

After the service, Charles and Camilla will depart in the Gold State Coach that was built for George III, the last king of Britain’s American colonies, riding back to Buckingham Palace in a one-mile procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations.

It will be the largest show of its kind in Britain since the coronation of Charles’ mother.

 

UK should return diamonds in crown jewels, SA petitioners say

The world’s largest stone, the Star of Africa, is set in the royal sceptre that King Charles III will hold at his coronation
2 days ago

It’s all systems go for King Charles’ coronation

The coronation is the biggest ceremonial event to be staged in Britain for 70 years
1 day ago

Crowning glory of King Charles III’s coronation

The new monarch ascends the throne in an ancient ceremony at odds with a modern world
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Goodbye God, thanks for being there for us aristocrats

Without an axeman King Charles and his oath of allegiance is like a Facebook loner asking for likes
4 days ago

Savile Row tailors furiously stitching ahead of coronation

London’s famous suiting street races to prepare red and gold uniforms for historic event
4 days ago
