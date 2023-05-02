French unions gear up for new nationwide protests

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
Gayton McKenzie leaves with pride, having brought clean water and an end to the bucket system. He now sets his sights on the greater challenge of fixing SA
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
As in March, cars were the main contributor to April’s decline
Fernando Haddad has Lula da Silva’s blessing, but some party colleagues now see him as too close to investors
Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Paris — French trade unions announced on Tuesday a new nationwide day of protests on June 6 against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to increase the retirement age by two years to 64.
The reform, which Macron signed into law in April despite weeks of protests and strikes, has crystallised discontent against a president perceived by many in France as being aloof and indifferent to their daily hardships.
With legislators poised to discuss on June 8 a draft bill proposed by the opposition Liot party to cancel the retirement age reform, the unions said in a joint statement that the day of industrial action on June 6 was meant to “allow all workers to make themselves heard by the MPs”.
Aware that the government is monitoring closely whether they can maintain a rare unified stance, the unions headlined their statement: “Still united, numerous and determined to get the [pension law’s] withdrawal and social progress.”
Opinion polls show a substantial majority of French people oppose the higher retirement age.
The government wants to move on to other issues and has said it would send invitations to the unions for talks by the end of the week.
“There is a deep distrust, and dialogue can only be re-established if the government proves its willingness to finally take into account the proposals of the trade unions”, they said in their statement.
They said they would use the upcoming talks to reaffirm their opposition to the pension reform and would work on joint proposals to improve workers’ conditions.
Police clashed on Monday with hundreds of black-clad anarchists in Paris and other cities during May Day union-led protests against the pension reform.
On Wednesday France’s Constitutional Council will review a new bid by the opposition to organise a citizens’ referendum on the pension reform.
It rejected a previous request in April, clearing the way for approval of the bill.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
French unions gear up for new nationwide protests
Trade unions to use talks with the government to reaffirm opposition to the pension reform
Paris — French trade unions announced on Tuesday a new nationwide day of protests on June 6 against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to increase the retirement age by two years to 64.
The reform, which Macron signed into law in April despite weeks of protests and strikes, has crystallised discontent against a president perceived by many in France as being aloof and indifferent to their daily hardships.
With legislators poised to discuss on June 8 a draft bill proposed by the opposition Liot party to cancel the retirement age reform, the unions said in a joint statement that the day of industrial action on June 6 was meant to “allow all workers to make themselves heard by the MPs”.
Aware that the government is monitoring closely whether they can maintain a rare unified stance, the unions headlined their statement: “Still united, numerous and determined to get the [pension law’s] withdrawal and social progress.”
Opinion polls show a substantial majority of French people oppose the higher retirement age.
The government wants to move on to other issues and has said it would send invitations to the unions for talks by the end of the week.
“There is a deep distrust, and dialogue can only be re-established if the government proves its willingness to finally take into account the proposals of the trade unions”, they said in their statement.
They said they would use the upcoming talks to reaffirm their opposition to the pension reform and would work on joint proposals to improve workers’ conditions.
Police clashed on Monday with hundreds of black-clad anarchists in Paris and other cities during May Day union-led protests against the pension reform.
On Wednesday France’s Constitutional Council will review a new bid by the opposition to organise a citizens’ referendum on the pension reform.
It rejected a previous request in April, clearing the way for approval of the bill.
Reuters
Ukrainian farmer uses scrap from Russian tanks to demine his fields
Homes smashed, 34 wounded in latest Russian strikes on Ukraine
Vatican is involved in Ukraine peace mission, pope says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
France’s economy is doing well, Macron not so well
Foreign companies wary about China’s mixed messages
MARK SMITH: International Workers’ Day — struggle for a healthy, fair and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.