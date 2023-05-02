World / Europe

French unions gear up for new nationwide protests

Trade unions to use talks with the government to reaffirm opposition to the pension reform

02 May 2023 - 15:58 Elizabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon
People attend the traditional May Day labour march, a day of mobilisation against the French pension reform law and for social justice, in Nantes, France on May 1 2023. The banner reads "Menu of the day: Casserole a la Macron". Picture: REUTERS
People attend the traditional May Day labour march, a day of mobilisation against the French pension reform law and for social justice, in Nantes, France on May 1 2023. The banner reads "Menu of the day: Casserole a la Macron". Picture: REUTERS

Paris — French trade unions announced on Tuesday a new nationwide day of protests on June 6 against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to increase the retirement age by two years to 64.

The reform, which Macron signed into law in April despite weeks of protests and strikes, has crystallised discontent against a president perceived by many in France as being aloof and indifferent to their daily hardships.

With legislators poised to discuss on June 8 a draft bill proposed by the opposition Liot party to cancel the retirement age reform, the unions said in a joint statement that the day of industrial action on June 6 was meant to “allow all workers to make themselves heard by the MPs”.

Aware that the government is monitoring closely whether they can maintain a rare unified stance, the unions headlined their statement: “Still united, numerous and determined to get the [pension law’s] withdrawal and social progress.”

Opinion polls show a substantial majority of French people oppose the higher retirement age.

The government wants to move on to other issues and has said it would send invitations to the unions for talks by the end of the week.

“There is a deep distrust, and dialogue can only be re-established if the government proves its willingness to finally take into account the proposals of the trade unions”, they said in their statement.

They said they would use the upcoming talks to reaffirm their opposition to the pension reform and would work on joint proposals to improve workers’ conditions.

Police clashed on Monday with hundreds of black-clad anarchists in Paris and other cities during May Day union-led protests against the pension reform.

On Wednesday France’s Constitutional Council will review a new bid by the opposition to organise a citizens’ referendum on the pension reform.

It rejected a previous request in April, clearing the way for approval of the bill.

Reuters

Ukrainian farmer uses scrap from Russian tanks to demine his fields

About 30% of Ukrainian territory has been mined by Russians, Ukraine’s prime minister says
World
5 hours ago

Homes smashed, 34 wounded in latest Russian strikes on Ukraine

The attack on Pavlohrad, a city and rail hub, came during the second wave of nationwide missile attacks in three days
World
1 day ago

Vatican is involved in Ukraine peace mission, pope says

Pope Francis says a plan to end the conflict is on course but it is not yet public
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukrainian farmer uses scrap from Russian tanks to ...
World / Europe
2.
World Bank launches more robust, transparent ...
World
3.
Australia bans recreational vaping
World / Asia
4.
Isis leader detonates suicide vest during Turkish ...
World / Middle East
5.
Normalising China-Australia trade may take years
World / Asia

Related Articles

France’s economy is doing well, Macron not so well

Opinion

Foreign companies wary about China’s mixed messages

News

MARK SMITH: International Workers’ Day — struggle for a healthy, fair and ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.