Erdogan cancels campaign rallies amid health scare
President cancels campaign rallies for two days because of upset stomach
Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in good health and would continue with his duties as soon as possible after Erdogan postponed some campaign rallies a day earlier.
Erdogan , citing health reasons. Late on Tuesday, he cut short a live TV interview, saying he felt unwell with an upset stomach.
“The infectious gastroenteritis he has has lessened its effect,” said Koca said, speaking in the central Konya province.
The Turkish president had already cancelled his visit to the $20bn Akkuyu power plant project on Thursday for health reasons.
Russia is building the plant in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Mersin. Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to attend by video link.
Erdogan has been on the campaign trail ahead of elections where he faces an alliance of six opposition parties to unseat him.
He is expected to use the nuclear power plant ceremony to bolster support among voters who back the Turkish leader’s “strongman” image and close ties with the Kremlin ruler.
He abandoned a plan to visit Mersin for the event on the advice of doctors, said an official. With Reuters
