World / Europe

Erdogan cancels campaign rallies amid health scare

President cancels campaign rallies for two days because of upset stomach

27 April 2023 - 15:57 Ali Kucukgocmen
A pedestrian walks by election campaign billboards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 27 2023. Picture: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS
A pedestrian walks by election campaign billboards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 27 2023. Picture: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS

Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in good health and would continue with his duties as soon as possible after Erdogan postponed some campaign rallies a day earlier.

Erdogan  , citing health reasons. Late on Tuesday, he cut short a live TV interview, saying he felt unwell with an upset stomach.

“The infectious gastroenteritis he has has lessened its effect,” said Koca said, speaking in the central Konya province.

The Turkish president had already cancelled his visit to the $20bn Akkuyu power plant project on Thursday for health reasons.

Russia is building the plant in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Mersin. Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to attend by video link.

Erdogan has been on the campaign trail ahead of elections where he faces an alliance of six opposition parties to unseat him.

He is expected to use the nuclear power plant ceremony to bolster support among voters who back the Turkish leader’s “strongman” image and close ties with the Kremlin ruler.

He abandoned a plan to visit Mersin for the event on the advice of doctors, said an official. With Reuters

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukrainians switch to mother tongue since Russia’s ...
World / Europe
2.
Bolshoi takes a leap to the east amid Russia ...
World / Asia
3.
Toxic Indian cough syrup turns up in Micronesia
World
4.
Three-day truce in Sudan, but situation worsens
World / Africa
5.
Joe Biden makes 2024 presidential run official
World / Americas

Related Articles

Turkey’s hoteliers upbeat over tourism sector recovery after quake

World / Europe

Istanbul gripped by fear of fresh quake

World

Turkey’s Erdogan seeks third decade in power as he kicks off election campaign

News

Turkey’s opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan’s shadow

World

Turkey’s Erdogan dismisses opposition split that dents hope of unseating ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.