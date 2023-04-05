Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in funding probe

Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
The DA has been accused of positioning itself as superior to other parties in its proposal of an opposition coalition to unseat the governing ANC in 2024’s national elections
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Needing to diversify its oil economy, the government aims to exploit existing investments to develop a regional hub
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The media tycoon and former Italian prime minister has a history of health issues and is currently receiving treatment at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan
Edgar Marutlulle moved to junior rugby while assistant coaches remain in their roles
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
Glasgow — The husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of an investigation into the funding of the governing pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), the BBC said on Wednesday.
Police Service of Scotland said a 58-year-old man had been “arrested as a suspect” and its officers were carrying out searches at a number of addresses linked to the investigation.
Peter Murrell, 58, who stood down as the CEO of the governing pro-independence party last month, was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning, the BBC said.
The police said they were carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. A marked police van could be seen outside the couple’s home in Glasgow, which was sealed off with blue and white police tape, and a blue tent had also been put up outside.
“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives,” the force added.
The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than £600,000 raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced for spending on that issue but was missing from party’s filed accounts.
The SNP said it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the party has been co-operating with the probe. The Scottish government said it was a matter for the party.
Talking to reporters after news broke, Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf called the development “challenging” and said that he wanted to reassure SNP members on the issues of transparency and party finances.
“The news this morning, it’s challenging and it’s difficult,” he said.
The arrest and ongoing investigation comes after a bruising few months for the SNP, which has dominated Scottish politics for most of the past two decades.
Murrell, who had run the SNP for more than two decades, resigned last month after accepting blame for misleading the public about a plunge in the number of party members.
Sturgeon also stood down as the leader of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government last month after eight years in power, saying she had become too divisive to lead the nation to independence.
Her successor, Yousaf, narrowly won a bitterly fought leadership contest which exposed deep divisions over how to achieve independence and other policy issues.
The SNP said its governing body had agreed at a meeting on Saturday to a review of the party's governance and transparency which would be taken forward in the coming weeks.
In a referendum in 2014, Scots rejected ending the more than 300-year-old union with England by 55% to 45%. Britain’s vote to leave the EU two years later when a majority of Scots wanted to stay, and Scotland’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic brought new support for independence.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in funding probe
Investigation is looking into what happened to more than £600,000 raised by Scottish independence campaigners
Glasgow — The husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of an investigation into the funding of the governing pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), the BBC said on Wednesday.
Police Service of Scotland said a 58-year-old man had been “arrested as a suspect” and its officers were carrying out searches at a number of addresses linked to the investigation.
Peter Murrell, 58, who stood down as the CEO of the governing pro-independence party last month, was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning, the BBC said.
The police said they were carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. A marked police van could be seen outside the couple’s home in Glasgow, which was sealed off with blue and white police tape, and a blue tent had also been put up outside.
“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives,” the force added.
The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than £600,000 raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced for spending on that issue but was missing from party’s filed accounts.
The SNP said it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the party has been co-operating with the probe. The Scottish government said it was a matter for the party.
Talking to reporters after news broke, Scotland’s First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf called the development “challenging” and said that he wanted to reassure SNP members on the issues of transparency and party finances.
“The news this morning, it’s challenging and it’s difficult,” he said.
The arrest and ongoing investigation comes after a bruising few months for the SNP, which has dominated Scottish politics for most of the past two decades.
Murrell, who had run the SNP for more than two decades, resigned last month after accepting blame for misleading the public about a plunge in the number of party members.
Sturgeon also stood down as the leader of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government last month after eight years in power, saying she had become too divisive to lead the nation to independence.
Her successor, Yousaf, narrowly won a bitterly fought leadership contest which exposed deep divisions over how to achieve independence and other policy issues.
The SNP said its governing body had agreed at a meeting on Saturday to a review of the party's governance and transparency which would be taken forward in the coming weeks.
In a referendum in 2014, Scots rejected ending the more than 300-year-old union with England by 55% to 45%. Britain’s vote to leave the EU two years later when a majority of Scots wanted to stay, and Scotland’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic brought new support for independence.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Humza Yousaf picked as Scotland’s next leader
Nicola Sturgeon quits as Scotland’s first minister, saying time is right to ...
Scottish finance minister Kate Forbes joins leadership contest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.