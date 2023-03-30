World / Europe

Top UN court rejects Iran’s bid to free frozen central bank assets

However, world court orders US to pay compensation

30 March 2023 - 20:35 Stephanie van den Berg
An Iranian woman holds a poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Teheran, Iran. Picture: REUTERS
An Iranian woman holds a poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Teheran, Iran. Picture: REUTERS

The Hague — In a partial victory for Iran, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ruled Washington had illegally allowed courts to freeze assets of Iranian companies and ordered the US to pay compensation, the amount of which will be determined later.

However, in a blow for Tehran, the world court said it did not have jurisdiction over $1.75bn in frozen assets from Iran’s central bank, by far the largest amount claimed back by Iran.

The ruling comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran after tit-for-tat strikes between Iran-backed forces and US personnel in Syria last week.

Relations are also strained after attempts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers stalled, and as Iranian drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine.

The case before the ICJ was initially brought by Tehran against Washington in 2016 for allegedly breaching a 1955 friendship treaty by allowing US courts to freeze assets of Iranian companies. The money was to be given in compensation to victims of terrorist attacks.

In hearings last year the US argued the whole case should be dismissed because Iran has “unclean hands” and the asset seizures were the result of Tehran’s alleged sponsoring of terrorism. The court dismissed this defence entirely and ruled the treaty was valid.

The Islamic Republic denies supporting international terrorism.

The 1950s friendship treaty was signed long before Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed shah, and the subsequent severing of US-Iranian relations.

Washington finally withdrew from the treaty in 2018. Nonetheless the ICJ ruled that as it was in place at the time of the freezing of the assets of Iranian commercial companies and entities, Washington violated the treaty.

The judges explained the court had no jurisdiction over the $1.75bn in assets from Iran’s central bank held by the US because that bank was not a commercial enterprise, and thus not protected by the treaty.

The rulings of the ICJ, the UN’s top court, are binding, but it has no means of enforcing them. The US and Iran are among a handful of countries to have disregarded its decisions in the past.

Reuters 

