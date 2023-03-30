Top UN court rejects Iran’s bid to free frozen central bank assets

Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
The NGO deserves support from government, corporates and individuals as works to improve lives of underprivileged children
Zimbabwe has been locked out of international capital markets since defaulting on payments more than two decades ago
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The renamed South Korean carmaker seeks to revive its fortunes after going through bankruptcy
Business Day TV speaks to senior economist at BNP Paribas, Jeff Schultz
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
They could be champions before they play their last Champions League match
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
The Hague — In a partial victory for Iran, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ruled Washington had illegally allowed courts to freeze assets of Iranian companies and ordered the US to pay compensation, the amount of which will be determined later.
However, in a blow for Tehran, the world court said it did not have jurisdiction over $1.75bn in frozen assets from Iran’s central bank, by far the largest amount claimed back by Iran.
The ruling comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran after tit-for-tat strikes between Iran-backed forces and US personnel in Syria last week.
Relations are also strained after attempts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers stalled, and as Iranian drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine.
The case before the ICJ was initially brought by Tehran against Washington in 2016 for allegedly breaching a 1955 friendship treaty by allowing US courts to freeze assets of Iranian companies. The money was to be given in compensation to victims of terrorist attacks.
In hearings last year the US argued the whole case should be dismissed because Iran has “unclean hands” and the asset seizures were the result of Tehran’s alleged sponsoring of terrorism. The court dismissed this defence entirely and ruled the treaty was valid.
The Islamic Republic denies supporting international terrorism.
The 1950s friendship treaty was signed long before Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed shah, and the subsequent severing of US-Iranian relations.
Washington finally withdrew from the treaty in 2018. Nonetheless the ICJ ruled that as it was in place at the time of the freezing of the assets of Iranian commercial companies and entities, Washington violated the treaty.
The judges explained the court had no jurisdiction over the $1.75bn in assets from Iran’s central bank held by the US because that bank was not a commercial enterprise, and thus not protected by the treaty.
The rulings of the ICJ, the UN’s top court, are binding, but it has no means of enforcing them. The US and Iran are among a handful of countries to have disregarded its decisions in the past.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Top UN court rejects Iran’s bid to free frozen central bank assets
However, world court orders US to pay compensation
The Hague — In a partial victory for Iran, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday ruled Washington had illegally allowed courts to freeze assets of Iranian companies and ordered the US to pay compensation, the amount of which will be determined later.
However, in a blow for Tehran, the world court said it did not have jurisdiction over $1.75bn in frozen assets from Iran’s central bank, by far the largest amount claimed back by Iran.
The ruling comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran after tit-for-tat strikes between Iran-backed forces and US personnel in Syria last week.
Relations are also strained after attempts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers stalled, and as Iranian drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine.
The case before the ICJ was initially brought by Tehran against Washington in 2016 for allegedly breaching a 1955 friendship treaty by allowing US courts to freeze assets of Iranian companies. The money was to be given in compensation to victims of terrorist attacks.
In hearings last year the US argued the whole case should be dismissed because Iran has “unclean hands” and the asset seizures were the result of Tehran’s alleged sponsoring of terrorism. The court dismissed this defence entirely and ruled the treaty was valid.
The Islamic Republic denies supporting international terrorism.
The 1950s friendship treaty was signed long before Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed shah, and the subsequent severing of US-Iranian relations.
Washington finally withdrew from the treaty in 2018. Nonetheless the ICJ ruled that as it was in place at the time of the freezing of the assets of Iranian commercial companies and entities, Washington violated the treaty.
The judges explained the court had no jurisdiction over the $1.75bn in assets from Iran’s central bank held by the US because that bank was not a commercial enterprise, and thus not protected by the treaty.
The rulings of the ICJ, the UN’s top court, are binding, but it has no means of enforcing them. The US and Iran are among a handful of countries to have disregarded its decisions in the past.
Reuters
How culpable is the West in conflict with Islam?
EU proposes to make banks divulge frozen Russian assets
Xi pledges support for Iran during Raisi visit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Saudi Arabia to join Shanghai Co-operation Organisation as ties with Beijing ...
Ships carrying fuel from sanctioned countries on the increase, research finds
HILARY JOFFE: SA must decide on which side its bread is buttered
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Saudi-Iran pact highlights China’s role in changing global ...
Iran upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian Arab dissident
IAN BREMMER: Playing the Iran wild card
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.