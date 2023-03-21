World / Europe

UK lifts ban on Bain outside SA bidding for official contracts

The company has agreed to monitoring for two years, during which their compliance will be assessed, the government says

21 March 2023 - 20:49 Staff Writer

The UK government has unexpectedly lifted its ban on Bain & Co bidding for official contracts, imposed in the wake of its involvement in SA state capture.

Then UK cabinet officer minister Jacob Rees-Mogg imposed a three-year ban on the Boston-based consultancy in August 2022, saying it had committed “grave professional misconduct which renders its integrity questionable”...

