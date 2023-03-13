UK power tax could blow green energy off target

Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
London — A cap on revenue and the lack of the sort of incentives offered to oil explorers are blocking the development of renewable energy in Britain, say industry officials who are pressing for changes ahead of this week’s budget.
The British government has set targets for big increases in wind generation, for instance, as it seeks to meet a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and to become more independent of imported energy after the supply disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Representatives of the renewable-energy sector say those goals could be missed without policy changes, especially as other countries are doing more to attract investment in green power.
Among the most contentious issues is Britain’s electricity generator levy (EGL), which the government implemented from the start of 2023 to combat high energy prices, and which the industry says is a “de facto windfall tax”.
Rod Wood, MD at wind energy developer Community Wind Power, is among those seeking changes to the EGL in Britain’s March 15 budget.
“The taxation [EGL] is going to kibosh renewable targets the UK has set,” he said.
Specifically, he wants it to include an investment allowance such as the one oil and gas companies receive under their equivalent energy profits levy (EPL).
The EPL includes an investment incentive that means oil and gas firms can offset from their tax bill £91.40 in every £100 spent on new production.
British government targets include increasing offshore wind capacity to 50GW from about 14GW now.
Wood said without tax changes, his company would be forced to halt development of three onshore Scottish projects, totalling 1.2GW, which by 2025 could be generating enough power for more than a million homes.
“When you look at how much costs have gone up in the UK versus stimulus packages on offer in the US, it’s not hard to see anyone who can will be relocating business there,” he said.
US President Joe Biden’s administration in 2022 signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which delivers a support package for clean technology worth $370bn.
Inflation, supply chains, interest rates
Other developers say the combination of levies, high energy prices, supply chain bottlenecks, inflation and interest rate rises means their projects are under threat.
Denmark’s Orsted last week said its Hornsea 3 project in the North Sea, which at about 3GW would be the world’s largest wind farm when built, could be paused unless it gets support such as tax breaks because costs have surged.
Another big project is the Vattenfall group’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone.
Rob Anderson, its project director, said the British government “must show its support for the sector in next week’s budget through capital allowances”.
Under the EGL, a 45% tax on low-carbon power generators applies to revenue on power generation at an aggregate price of more than £75/MWh.
With wholesale electricity prices about £120/MWh, the level at which the tax kicks in is too low, Wood said, citing more generous levies in Europe.
The European Commission has set a revenue cap on electricity companies, requiring them to hand over any excess revenue to national governments they get for selling their non-gas generated power at more than €180/MWh.
Oil and gas sector unhappy too
Oil and gas producers, which have been subject to a windfall tax since May 2022, also want change.
They say the energy profit levy (EPL) windfall tax, which in 2022 raised the tax rate to 75%, one of the world's highest, is shrinking producers’ access to funding.
Renewable developers say the oil and gas sector has for years enjoyed tax breaks, while green groups say the sector should no longer be given any incentives given the need to phase out fossil fuel.
The British fossil fuel industry says it is still necessary to invest in the ageing North Sea basin and home-grown fuel is far less polluting than importing oil and gas from distant places where supply might be more easily disrupted.
It also says higher tax rates should kick in only when profits are derived from prices above a yet-to-be-agreed price floor, based on a historic average, rather than the entire profit regardless of price as is the case now.
The industry also wants the tax to apply to realised prices, which include hedging results, rather than broader market prices.
Many oil and gas producers hedge large chunks of their output to comply with lenders’ demands, which means their exposure to market price changes is limited.
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt, in a meeting in December, rebuffed calls from the oil and gas industry to amend the windfall tax.
Further meetings, including in late February with Treasury officials, have taken place, but no change was expected from the March 15 budget, two industry sources said, declining to be named.
Meanwhile, Britain’s biggest oil and gas producer Harbou has announced job cuts and shunned the latest licensing round. TotalEnergies cut its UK investment programme by a quarter.
Reuters
UK power tax could blow green energy off target
The recently introduced electricity generator levy is seen by industry players as a de facto windfall tax and could result in Britain missing its targets for renewable energy
