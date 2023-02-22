World Court orders Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin corridor

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The land route that gives Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked since December 12
Amsterdam — The World Court ordered Azerbaijan on Wednesday to ensure Armenia free passage through the Lachin corridor to and from the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh, has been blocked since Dec. 12, when protesters claiming to be environmental activists stopped traffic by setting up tents.
Armenia last month told judges at the World Court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, that neighbouring Azerbaijan's blockade was designed to allow “ethnic cleansing”, a claim rejected by Baku.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenians and it broke away from Baku in the first of several wars in the early 1990s.
The court said on Wednesday it had evidence that traffic through the corridor was still disrupted, causing “shortages of food, medicines and other life-saving medical supplies”, and depriving Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh of critical medical care.
It therefore ordered Azerbaijan to “take all measures at its disposal to ensure the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin corridor in both directions.”
Azerbaijan has denied any blockade, saying the activists are staging a legitimate protest against what it characterised as illegal mining activity.
The court rejected a plea for provisional measures by Azerbaijan that would order Armenia to help remove landmines from areas it previously controlled, and to stop planting explosive devices which prevent Azeri nationals from returning to their former homes.
It instead referred to the emergency measures it had issued in the tit-for-tat cases brought by the feuding South Caucasus neighbours in 2021, which ordered both countries to not do anything that would make the conflict worse and to prevent the incitement of racial hatred against each others' nationals.
The World Court in The Hague is the UN court for resolving disputes between countries.
Its rulings are binding, but it has no direct means of enforcing them.
Reuters
World Court orders Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin corridor
The land route that gives Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked since December 12
