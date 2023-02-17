About 300,000 passengers affected by German airports strike

Both benchmarks are heading for a weekly decline of more than 3%
Friday, February 17 2023
‘Some companies have asked us if it is still safe to engage with SA for business, because they fear possible consequences,’ a European ambassador say
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The markets in which the private health insurer operates were affected by macroeconomic volatility and central bank rate hikes
SA should do more to decarbonise and rev up carbon prices at home, says economist
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
German trade union Verdi announced the strike on Wednesday after it said collective bargaining efforts had made little progress
Noel Le Graet, 81, says in an apology they do not reflect his true thoughts on the football legend
Calls for a sexing down of pop culture are coming from a generation raised on easily accessible and proliferate internet pornography
Berlin — A 24-hour strike at seven German airports on Friday was set to affect almost 300,000 passengers as unionised workers press their demand for high wages.
“The terminals are empty this morning,” said a spokesperson for the airport in Hamburg, adding that very few of the 32,000 passengers affected had turned up.
Around 295,000 passengers are affected by the cancellation of some 2,340 flights at Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart airports, according to the ADV airports association.
“When we look at the airport terminals this morning, it reminds us more of the worst days of the coronavirus and less of a warning strike,” ADV's Ralph Beisel told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.
German trade union Verdi announced the strike on Wednesday after it said collective bargaining efforts for ground service staff, public sector officials and aviation security workers had made little progress.
“If nothing is done about pay now, we will all be in for another chaotic summer,” Verdi deputy chair Christine Behle told Inforadio on Friday. “It's about sending a really strong signal.”
The strike coincides with the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC).
Romania’s foreign minister, who was set to arrive on one of the cancelled flights, will fly to Austria instead and then make the more-than-four-hour drive to Munich, a Romanian embassy official said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
About 300,000 passengers affected by German airports strike
German trade union Verdi announced the strike on Wednesday after it said collective bargaining efforts had made little progress
Berlin — A 24-hour strike at seven German airports on Friday was set to affect almost 300,000 passengers as unionised workers press their demand for high wages.
“The terminals are empty this morning,” said a spokesperson for the airport in Hamburg, adding that very few of the 32,000 passengers affected had turned up.
Around 295,000 passengers are affected by the cancellation of some 2,340 flights at Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart airports, according to the ADV airports association.
“When we look at the airport terminals this morning, it reminds us more of the worst days of the coronavirus and less of a warning strike,” ADV's Ralph Beisel told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.
German trade union Verdi announced the strike on Wednesday after it said collective bargaining efforts for ground service staff, public sector officials and aviation security workers had made little progress.
“If nothing is done about pay now, we will all be in for another chaotic summer,” Verdi deputy chair Christine Behle told Inforadio on Friday. “It's about sending a really strong signal.”
The strike coincides with the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC).
Romania’s foreign minister, who was set to arrive on one of the cancelled flights, will fly to Austria instead and then make the more-than-four-hour drive to Munich, a Romanian embassy official said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SAA is no longer insolvent, Treasury says
GUGU LOURIE: Acsa lags behind but is determined to implement digital ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.