Teenager rescued from rubble as focus turns to aid efforts

Kahramanmaras/Antakyaey — A teenage girl was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Thursday more than 10 days after an earthquake that has killed more than 42,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria, as families of those still missing await news of their fate.
The 17-year-old was rescued in Turkey’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province, broadcaster TRT Haber reported, 248 hours since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on February 6.
Footage showed her being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance covered with a golden thermal blanket.
The number of people killed by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey’s modern history has risen to 36,187, authorities said. In Syria, where the earthquake has compounded a humanitarian crisis caused by 12 years of war, the reported death toll is 5,800 — a figure that has changed little in days.
While several people were also found alive in Turkey on Wednesday, reports of such rescues have become infrequent. Authorities in Turkey and Syria have not announced how many people are still missing.
Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, a photo of two missing boys had been tied to a tree close to the block of flats where they lived.
"Their parents are deceased,” said earthquake survivor Bayram Nacar, who stood waiting with other local men wearing masks as an excavator cleared a huge pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal rods behind the tree.
He said the bodies of the boys’ parents were still under the rubble. "The father was called Atilla Sariyildiz. His body has yet to be found. We are hoping to find the parents after the excavators remove the debris.”
More than 4,300 aftershocks hit the disaster zone since the initial quake, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said.
The Syrian government has declared the death toll in territory it controls as 1,414, saying this is the final tally.
The bulk of fatalities in Syria have been in the rebel-held northwest, but rescuers say nobody has been found alive there since February 9 and the focus has shifted to helping survivors.
With much of the region’s sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable, health authorities face a daunting task in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free. The aid effort in the northwest has been hampered by the conflict and many people there feel abandoned as aid heads to other parts of the sprawling disaster zone.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was particularly concerned by the welfare of people in the northwest, where about 4-million people already depended on humanitarian aid before the earthquake. Aid deliveries from Turkey were severed completely in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, when a route used by the UN was temporarily blocked.
Earlier this week, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad granted approval for two additional crossings to be opened for aid — more than a week after the earthquake. The WHO has asked him to give approval for more access points to be opened.
Up to Thursday, 119 UN trucks had gone through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam crossings since the earthquake, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs told Reuters.
The aid comprises food, essential medicine, tents and other shelter items and cholera testing kits, given that the area is still witnessing a cholera outbreak.
Britain said it was issuing two new licences to make it easier for aid agencies helping earthquake relief efforts to operate in Syria without breaching sanctions aimed at the Assad government and its backers.
Reuters
Teenager rescued from rubble as focus turns to aid efforts
Survivors in rebel territories in Syria feel abandoned as other areas get helped first
