Moldovan president warns of Russian plot to topple government

13 February 2023 - 20:23 Alexander Tanas
Moldovan President Maia Sandu visits the Ukrainian town of Bucha, June 27 2022. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
Chisinau — Moldova’s president accused Russia on Monday of planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her tiny country's leadership, stop it joining the EU and use it in the war against Ukraine.

President Maia Sandu made her comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan “for the destruction of Moldova”, and days after the country’s government resigned.

Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow’s intentions towards the former Soviet republic and about the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway Transdniestria region.

She said the plan involved citizens of Russia, Montenegro, Belarus and Serbia entering Moldova to try to spark protests in an attempt to “change the legitimate government to an illegal government controlled by the Russian Federation”, which would put Moldova at Moscow’s disposal to halt the European integration process. 

“The Kremlin’s attempts to bring violence to Moldova will not work. Our main goal is the security of citizens and the state. Our goal is peace and public order in the country,” Sandu told a news briefing.

Russia denied last year wanting to intervene in Moldova after authorities in Transdniestria said they had been targeted by a series of attacks.

Gazprom supply concerns prompt search for other energy resources in Moldova

Protesters call for President Maia Sandu and her government to resign over the country’s gas supply
4 months ago

Scholz’s SPD loses Berlin election for first time since 1999

Weak showing will be seen as a blow to German chancellor, who has come in for criticism at home and abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine
4 hours ago

Are sanctioned Russian airline’s SA flight plans up in the air?

Pretoria rejects reports that Nordwind Airlines plans to begin a service between Moscow and Joburg
17 hours ago

Loan relief plan for Russian soldiers ups pressure on European banks to leave

The scheme has triggered criticism from Ukraine’s central bank and from investors concerned about reputational impact
13 hours ago
