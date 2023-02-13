Moldovan president warns of Russian plot to topple government

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
This is a no-brainer - gas is the backbone of power generation worldwide
Homes flooded and farmers report crop and livestock losses in several provinces
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Business Day TV talks to Italtile CFO Brandon Wood
Business Day TV speaks to CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Moscow plans to sabotage the government and install a puppet regime, say President Maia Sandu
Offer will be submitted by the end of the week
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
Chisinau — Moldova’s president accused Russia on Monday of planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her tiny country's leadership, stop it joining the EU and use it in the war against Ukraine.
President Maia Sandu made her comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan “for the destruction of Moldova”, and days after the country’s government resigned.
Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow’s intentions towards the former Soviet republic and about the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway Transdniestria region.
She said the plan involved citizens of Russia, Montenegro, Belarus and Serbia entering Moldova to try to spark protests in an attempt to “change the legitimate government to an illegal government controlled by the Russian Federation”, which would put Moldova at Moscow’s disposal to halt the European integration process.
“The Kremlin’s attempts to bring violence to Moldova will not work. Our main goal is the security of citizens and the state. Our goal is peace and public order in the country,” Sandu told a news briefing.
Russia denied last year wanting to intervene in Moldova after authorities in Transdniestria said they had been targeted by a series of attacks.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Moldovan president warns of Russian plot to topple government
Chisinau — Moldova’s president accused Russia on Monday of planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her tiny country's leadership, stop it joining the EU and use it in the war against Ukraine.
President Maia Sandu made her comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan “for the destruction of Moldova”, and days after the country’s government resigned.
Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow’s intentions towards the former Soviet republic and about the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway Transdniestria region.
She said the plan involved citizens of Russia, Montenegro, Belarus and Serbia entering Moldova to try to spark protests in an attempt to “change the legitimate government to an illegal government controlled by the Russian Federation”, which would put Moldova at Moscow’s disposal to halt the European integration process.
“The Kremlin’s attempts to bring violence to Moldova will not work. Our main goal is the security of citizens and the state. Our goal is peace and public order in the country,” Sandu told a news briefing.
Russia denied last year wanting to intervene in Moldova after authorities in Transdniestria said they had been targeted by a series of attacks.
Reuters
Gazprom supply concerns prompt search for other energy resources in Moldova
Scholz’s SPD loses Berlin election for first time since 1999
Are sanctioned Russian airline’s SA flight plans up in the air?
Loan relief plan for Russian soldiers ups pressure on European banks to leave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Are sanctioned Russian airline’s SA flight plans up in the air?
Wagner founder Prigozhin claims Russian forces have taken Ukraine village
Scholz’s SPD loses Berlin election for first time since 1999
EU to narrowly avoid a recession, but headwinds remain strong
Russian missile strikes cause power outages for millions in Ukraine
Loan relief plan for Russian soldiers ups pressure on European banks to leave
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.