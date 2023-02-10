World / Europe

Russian missile strikes cause power outages for millions in Ukraine

At least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour in the heaviest attack since Russia invaded Ukraine

10 February 2023 - 17:07 Olena Harmash
A view of a damaged school after a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 2 2022. Picture: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS
A view of a damaged school after a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 2 2022. Picture: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS

Kyiv — Russia unleashed a new wave of missile strikes on energy infrastructure across Ukraine on Friday, causing emergency power outages for millions of people and prompting new calls by Kyiv for Western arms.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia had fired 71 cruise missiles, of which 61 were shot down, and explosions were reported by local officials around the country including in the capital Kyiv.

At least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour in the heaviest attack since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, local officials said.

Energy minister German Galushchenko said thermal and hydro power generation facilities and high-voltage infrastructure had been hit in six regions, forcing emergency electricity shutdowns across most of the country.

“The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions,” he said, referring to regions in the southeast, northeast and west of Ukraine.

“Thanks to the successful work of the air defence forces and early technical measures, it was possible to preserve the integrity of the energy system of Ukraine. Energy workers are working non-stop to restore energy supply.”

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, said four of its thermal power stations had been damaged and two energy workers injured. Water supplies were also hit in some areas, local officials said.

There was no immediate word of any deaths but Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said eight people had been wounded.

Kyiv wants quick decisions

The new Russian attacks followed a rare trip abroad this week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that included talks with EU leaders in Brussels aimed at securing more weapons for Ukraine including fighter jets.

“Russia has been striking at Ukrainian cities all night and morning,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter. “Enough talk and political hesitation. Only fast key decisions: long-range missiles, fighter jets, operational supplies logistics for Ukraine.”

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said two Russian Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea had flown through the airspace of Moldova and Nato member Romania before entering Ukraine.

“These missiles are a challenge to Nato and collective security. This is terror that can and must be stopped,” Zelensky said in a video on Telegram messaging app.

Russia did not immediately comment. Moldova confirmed its airspace had been violated by a Russian missile and summoned the Russian ambassador to protest. Romania said a Russian missile launched off a ship near Crimea crossed into Moldovan airspace before hitting Ukraine but did not enter Romanian airspace.

Ukraine could have shot down the missiles but did not do so because it did not want to endanger civilians in foreign countries, the Ukrainian air force spokesperson said.

Russia has carried out repeated waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in recent months, at times leaving millions of people without light, heating or water supplies during the cold winter.

Reuters

IAN BREMMER: Rogue Russia — a global version of Iran

A humiliated Russia will turn from global player into the world's most dangerous rogue state
Opinion
3 days ago

Air raid alerts sound in Kyiv as Zelensky hosts EU leaders

The EU leaders are in Kyiv to discuss further sanctions on Russia and Ukraine’s prospects of joining the European bloc
World
1 week ago

Ukraine fears an escalation of Russian air attacks

Attacks intensify after Germany and the US prepare to send dozens of tanks to Ukraine
World
2 weeks ago

Russia pounds Ukraine with missiles after tank pledges from West

Latest barrage of missiles and drone strikes across Ukraine kill at least 11 people
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 20,000
World
2.
Death toll rises as search for quake survivors ...
World
3.
UK competition regulator opposes Microsoft’s ...
World / Europe
4.
France sees artillery as priority for Ukraine
World / Europe
5.
Truth of Nord Stream blast must be known, says ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

IAN BREMMER: Rogue Russia — a global version of Iran

Opinion / Columnists

Air raid alerts sound in Kyiv as Zelensky hosts EU leaders

World / Europe

Ukraine fears an escalation of Russian air attacks

World / Europe

Russia pounds Ukraine with missiles after tank pledges from West

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.