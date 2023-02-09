World / Europe

Russia dismisses findings of Putin’s likely role in downing of MH17 flight

Prosecutors found ‘strong indications’ Putin approved the use of Russian BUK missile systems that shot down the jetliner over eastern Ukraine in 2014

09 February 2023 - 13:39 Agency Staff
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17 2014, killing all 298 people on board. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17 2014, killing all 298 people on board. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

The Kremlin has dismissed the findings of international prosecutors investigating the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) who said they had found “strong indications” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s involvement in the incident.

The prosecutors said on Wednesday at The Hague they had found “strong indications” that Putin had approved the use of Russian BUK missile systems that shot down the plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

In Moscow’s first reaction to their claim, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia “could not accept” the results of the investigation since it took no part in the process. He also said the investigators had not publicly presented supported evidence.

MH17 was shot down by a Russian BUK missile system as it flew over eastern Ukraine from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew, including 196 Dutch citizens.

At the time, Russian-backed separatists were fighting Ukrainian forces for control of the eastern Donbas region.

Phone calls

Prosecutors cited intercepted phone calls for their findings, but said evidence of the direct involvement of Putin — or other Russian officials — wasn’t conclusive enough to pursue a criminal conviction, and halted their investigation.

Russia has repeatedly denied state involvement in the downing of MH17. Peskov on Thursday dismissed the evidence which had been presented by investigators.

“We know that a recording of a supposed phone call was published ... in which not a single word is said about weapons. Even assuming that this conversation is real ... there is not one word about weapons. Nobody has published anything else, so it’s impossible to say anything,” Peskov said.

Asked specifically about the claim that Putin approved the delivery of BUK missile systems to pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine, Peskov said: “Russia did not take part in this investigation, so we cannot accept these results — especially since no basis for these statements has been made public.”

The Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Ukraine and Malaysia set up a joint investigation team after the plane’s destruction to establish who was responsible and to assemble evidence for criminal prosecutions.

In November, a Dutch court convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder for helping arrange the missile system used to shoot down the jetliner. The men, who were tried in absentia, remain at large. 

Reuters

Relatives anxiously await word of loved ones in Aleppo

Battle-scarred country struggles to deal with effects of earthquake
World
21 hours ago

Zelensky drums up support in London ahead of Brussels summit

On only his second trip abroad, president is urging Europeans to provide more tanks and missiles
World
22 hours ago

Load-shedding a reminder of war for Ukraine players at hockey World Cup

‘We have no normal life,’ says team captain Yevheniia Moroz in recalling life back home when the lights went off at their Pretoria hotel
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nato involvement in Ukraine may lead to ...
World / Europe
2.
Illegal miners want to be airlifted from ...
World / Americas
3.
Auckland braces for ‘most serious storm this ...
World / Asia
4.
UK competition regulator opposes Microsoft’s ...
World / Europe
5.
Uganda says it will not renew UN rights office ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

IAN BREMMER: Rogue Russia — a global version of Iran

Opinion / Columnists

Nato involvement in Ukraine may lead to ‘unpredictable’ escalation, Russia says

World / Europe

NICOLE FRITZ: Feting of Russia perfected in West’s citadels

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.