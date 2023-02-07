Earthquake death toll surpasses 5,000 as rescuers overwhelmed

Fears about supply shortages have followed the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey
Overwhelmed rescuers struggled to save people trapped under rubble as the death toll from a massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeded 5,000 on Tuesday, with despair mounting and the scale of the disaster hampering relief efforts.
The magnitude 7.8 quake — Turkey’s deadliest since 1999 — struck early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings, including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.
In the Turkish city of Antakya near the Syrian border, where 10-storey buildings had crumbled onto the streets, rescue workers at one of dozens of mounds of rubble were contending with rain, temperatures close to freezing and no electricity or fuel in the city.
Turkish authorities say about 13.5-million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450km from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east, and 300km from Malatya in the north to Hatay in the south. In Syria, authorities have reported deaths as far south as Hama, about 100km from the epicentre.
In Turkey, the death toll climbed to 3,419 people, vice-president Fuat Oktay said, adding that severe weather was making it difficult to bring aid to the regions.
In Syria, where the quake did further damage to infrastructure already devastated by 11 years of war, the death toll stands at just over 1,600, according to the government and a rescue service in the insurgent-held northwest.
Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts through the night. A woman’s voice was heard calling for help under a pile of rubble in the southern Turkish province of Hatay. The body of a small child lay nearby.
Weeping in the rain, a resident who gave his name as Deniz wrung his hands in despair.
“They’re making noises but nobody is coming,” he said. “We’re devastated, we’re devastated. My God ... They’re calling out. They’re saying, ‘Save us’ but we can’t save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning.”
Families slept in cars lined up in the streets.
Ayla, standing by a pile of rubble where an eight-storey building once stood, said she had driven to Hatay from Gaziantep on Monday in search of her mother. Five or six rescuers from the Istanbul fire department were working in the ruins — a sandwich of concrete and glass.
“There have been no survivors yet. A dog came and barked at a certain point for long, I feared it was for my mother. But it was someone else,” she said.
“I turned on the lights of the car to help the rescue team. They took out only two bodies so far, no survivors.”
Ankara declared a “level 4 alarm” that calls for international assistance, but not a state-of-emergency that would lead to mass mobilisation of the military.
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 5,775 buildings had been destroyed in the quake, which had been followed by 285 aftershocks, and that 20,426 people had been injured.
‘Terrifying scene’
The World Health Organization was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria where no information had emerged since the quake struck, its chief said.
“It’s now a race against time,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”
In the Syrian city of Hama, Abdallah al Dahan said funerals of several families who perished were taking place on Tuesday.
“It’s a terrifying scene in every sense,” said Dahan, contacted by phone.
“In my whole life I haven’t seen anything like this, despite everything that has happened to us,” he added. Mosques had opened their doors to families whose homes were damaged.
The death toll in Syrian government-held areas rose to 812, the state news agency SANA reported.
In the rebel-held northwest, the death toll was more than 790 people, according to the Syrian civil defence, a rescue service known as the White Helmets and famous for digging people from the rubble of government air strikes.
“There are lot of efforts by our teams, but they are unable to respond to the catastrophe and the large number of collapsed buildings,” said group head Raed al-Saleh.
A top UN humanitarian official in Syria said fuel shortages and the harsh weather were creating obstacles to its response.
“The infrastructure is damaged, the roads that we used to use for humanitarian work are damaged, we have to be creative in how to get to the people,” UN resident coordinator El-Mostafa Benlamlih said from Damascus.
The earthquake was the biggest recorded worldwide by the US Geological Survey since one in the remote South Atlantic in August 2021.
Poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit Turkish cities, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess the impact and plan help.
With elections scheduled in three months, President Tayyip Erdogan’s government faces a multibillion-dollar reconstruction challenge just as he was ramping up his re-election campaign.
Reuters
Earthquake death toll surpasses 5,000 as rescuers overwhelmed
Freezing winter weather hampering search efforts in areas laid to waste by Turkey’s deadliest quake since 1999
