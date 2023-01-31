Nordic unions to quit ‘corruptive’ global journalists’ body IFJ

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Oral medication Paxlovid gets green light, but is likely to be too pricey for most South Africans
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Using fuel for power generation in farming, food processing, cold storage and in retail stores adds to business costs
Business Day TV speaks to Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association, and Johann van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of ‘Tobacco Wars’
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Unions mobilise for second protest against Emmanuel Macron’s plan to change pension law
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
Finnish, Norwegian, Danish and Icelandic unions will quit a global media federation on Tuesday in protest at “corruptive activity”, including most recently letting Russian state media journalists in Ukraine remain as members, the Finnish union said.
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), which represents 600,000 journalists in 146 countries, calls itself “the global voice of journalists”, many of whom strive to reveal corruption and wrongdoings. It denounced the accusations as “false, defamatory and damaging”.
The Nordic members accused the IFJ of long-standing undemocratic practices, unethical finances and of letting Russian state media representatives continue as members.
“We call this corruptive activity,” said Hanne Aho, chair of the Union of Journalists in Finland.
“We have decided to resign with the Norwegian, Danish and Icelandic unions. We will hand in our letters of resignation on Tuesday.”
Aho said the Nordic unions have for years tried to raise problems internally in the IFJ, with their latest disappointment being the IFJ not acting against the Russian Union of Journalists for setting up regional journalists’ associations in Ukrainian territories invaded by Russia.
“They have been able to do so in all tranquillity without the international federation expelling the Russian union,” said Aho.
The IFJ said its executive committee triggered a formal process for suspending and expelling the Russian Union of Journalists. It said expenditure is formally audited yearly, and it has sought to answer all questions posed by the Nordic unions.
Autocratic state
“We entirely reject what are false, defamatory and damaging allegations,” said IFJ deputy general secretary Jeremy Dear.
The Nordic unions also complained about what they called the IFJ’s nontransparent use of finances, including its decision to hold its world congress last year in the autocratic Gulf Arab state of Oman, which has limited press freedom, Aho said.
“Trappings at the congress were extremely flamboyant so we began to wonder where the money had come from to pay for them,” Aho said.
Aho said the Union of Journalists in Finland requested and received IFJ’s budget for the congress, which showed that up to €745,000 of the total of €778,000 came from Omani ministries and private companies as well as the Oman Journalists’ Association, while IFJ itself paid only €33,000 of the expenses.
The IFJ said the amounts included subsidies negotiated by the Oman Journalists’ Association. “This has been normal procedure used in the hosting of successive IFJ congresses over decades,” it said in a statement.
The Nordic unions also condemned a low turnover in the federation’s decision-making bodies, saying suspect undemocratic practices may have occurred at the organisation’s internal elections, Aho added.
The IFJ says on its website that it does not subscribe to any given political viewpoint, but promotes collective action to defend human rights, democracy and media pluralism.
“IFJ policy is decided democratically at a congress that meets every three years, and work is carried out by the secretariat under the direction of an elected executive committee,” it says.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nordic unions to quit ‘corruptive’ global journalists’ body IFJ
Members accuse institute of undemocratic practices, unethical finances and letting Russian state media representatives remain as members
Finnish, Norwegian, Danish and Icelandic unions will quit a global media federation on Tuesday in protest at “corruptive activity”, including most recently letting Russian state media journalists in Ukraine remain as members, the Finnish union said.
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), which represents 600,000 journalists in 146 countries, calls itself “the global voice of journalists”, many of whom strive to reveal corruption and wrongdoings. It denounced the accusations as “false, defamatory and damaging”.
The Nordic members accused the IFJ of long-standing undemocratic practices, unethical finances and of letting Russian state media representatives continue as members.
“We call this corruptive activity,” said Hanne Aho, chair of the Union of Journalists in Finland.
“We have decided to resign with the Norwegian, Danish and Icelandic unions. We will hand in our letters of resignation on Tuesday.”
Ukrainian officials resign amid anticorruption push
Aho said the Nordic unions have for years tried to raise problems internally in the IFJ, with their latest disappointment being the IFJ not acting against the Russian Union of Journalists for setting up regional journalists’ associations in Ukrainian territories invaded by Russia.
“They have been able to do so in all tranquillity without the international federation expelling the Russian union,” said Aho.
The IFJ said its executive committee triggered a formal process for suspending and expelling the Russian Union of Journalists. It said expenditure is formally audited yearly, and it has sought to answer all questions posed by the Nordic unions.
Autocratic state
“We entirely reject what are false, defamatory and damaging allegations,” said IFJ deputy general secretary Jeremy Dear.
The Nordic unions also complained about what they called the IFJ’s nontransparent use of finances, including its decision to hold its world congress last year in the autocratic Gulf Arab state of Oman, which has limited press freedom, Aho said.
“Trappings at the congress were extremely flamboyant so we began to wonder where the money had come from to pay for them,” Aho said.
Human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko’s murder is no surprise, says Freedom Under Law
Aho said the Union of Journalists in Finland requested and received IFJ’s budget for the congress, which showed that up to €745,000 of the total of €778,000 came from Omani ministries and private companies as well as the Oman Journalists’ Association, while IFJ itself paid only €33,000 of the expenses.
The IFJ said the amounts included subsidies negotiated by the Oman Journalists’ Association. “This has been normal procedure used in the hosting of successive IFJ congresses over decades,” it said in a statement.
The Nordic unions also condemned a low turnover in the federation’s decision-making bodies, saying suspect undemocratic practices may have occurred at the organisation’s internal elections, Aho added.
The IFJ says on its website that it does not subscribe to any given political viewpoint, but promotes collective action to defend human rights, democracy and media pluralism.
“IFJ policy is decided democratically at a congress that meets every three years, and work is carried out by the secretariat under the direction of an elected executive committee,” it says.
Reuters
MORE:
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Murder of human rights lawyer latest in Eswatini’s secret war
Kidnapped Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo found dead
NEWS ANALYSIS: Recusal a mark of integrity when those in robes know when to step aside
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Media groups angry as murdered anti-Kremlin journalist shows up at a press ...
Ninety-three journalists killed in 2016, says press watchdog
Media staff deaths rise to 118 in 2014, says press body
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.