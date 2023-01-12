World / Europe

Russia mulls age plan to enlarge army

12 January 2023 - 16:15 Agency Staff
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS
Russia could raise the upper age limit for citizens to be conscripted into the armed forces as soon as this spring, a senior legislator has said, as part of Moscow’s plans to boost the number of Russian troops by 30%.

President Vladimir Putin gave his backing in December to defence ministry proposals to raise the age range for mandatory military service to cover Russian citizens aged 21-30, rather than the current range of 18-27.

The chair of the Russian parliament’s defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said in an interview with the official parliamentary newspaper that Russia could raise the upper age limit for conscription to 30 for this year’s spring draft. But only after a one-to-three year “”transition period” would the lower limit be raised from 18 to 21 years, Kartapolov said.

Critics said the idea of a transition period was a transparent attempt by Russian authorities to increase the number of Russians eligible to be called up for military service to plug manpower shortages resulting from heavy losses in the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s armed forces are a mix of contracted soldiers and conscripts. Shoigu has outlined plans to increase the total number of combat personnel to 1.5-million from 1.15-million.

Asked about the possible changes, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Putin “conceptually supported” raising the conscription age, but the exact details were up to the defence ministry to work out.

The role of conscripts in Ukraine came under intense focus soon after Russia’s invasion last February, with the defence ministry acknowledging some had been sent to fight there despite statements from Putin that this would not happen.

In September, Russia announced its first mobilisation since World War 2, calling up more than 300,000 former soldiers — including former conscripts — in an emergency draft to support the war in Ukraine. Western governments say Russia has lost tens of thousands of soldiers in nearly 11 months of fighting.

Reuters

Russia changes commander in Ukraine invasion, claims control of salt mining town

Private military firm Wagner Group says it has captured the town of Soledar, despite the Ukrainian military denying the claim and ongoing fighting in ...
8 hours ago

Russia intensifies assault on Ukrainian town of Soledar

Atacks being led by Wagner group in some of the most intense and bloody trench warfare since start of the conflict
2 days ago
