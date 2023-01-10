Britain down but not out after Virgin Orbit failure

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
London — Britain’s hopes of becoming a leading destination for the launch of small satellites remain intact despite the failure of the first mission, business minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.
Hours after the plan to launch nine satellites ended when Virgin Orbit’s rocket experienced a fault that prevented it from reaching orbit, Shapps said another attempt would follow.
“Space is difficult,” he told Sky News. “The great thing about this technology is that no-one was harmed, the pilots came back in the aircraft. It didn’t work. No doubt they’ll pick themselves up, dust themselves off and they’ll go again.”
Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said the group would take corrective actions and hoped to return to orbit as soon as a full investigation had been completed.
The rocket was successfully released over the Atlantic from a Boeing 747 that took off from Newquay airport in western England. The rocket reached 17,600km/h before its system failed.
It is the latest in a series of setbacks for European-based space missions. An Italian-built Vega-C rocket mission failed after lift-off from French Guiana in late December and the rockets have since been grounded, while the European Space Agency’s Ariane 6 launcher for big satellites has been delayed.
The latest mission had been heralded as a historic first for Britain and Europe as it would have been the first time satellites had been sent into orbit from Western Europe.
Shapps said he remained hopeful for the Newquay site as well as other potential spaceports in Britain.
“There’s another six locations in the UK, including a couple in Scotland, in Wales, so there’s a big chunk of money and export and jobs to be had from international space,” he said.
For Virgin Orbit, part-owned by billionaire Richard Branson, it is the second failure since its first launch in 2020. The company has had four successful missions but all from its base in the US.
Reuters
Britain down but not out after Virgin Orbit failure
Rocket successfully launched from Boeing 747, but unspecified system fault prevents it from reaching orbit
