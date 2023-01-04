Czech presidential hopeful Babis fights fraud trial

Biggest one-day loss for Brent crude in three months
Czech billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis returned to court on Wednesday to fight fraud allegations relating to a €2m EU subsidy on Wednesday.
The case will be heard days before the start of the presidential election in which he is a favourite. Babis is the fifth-richest person in the country according to the Forbes 2021 list.
He has been a dominant force in Czech politics for a decade, first as finance minister and later as prime minister. Opposition parties unseated him in the 2021 election despite his ANO party winning most seats in parliament.
With his party in opposition now, Babis, 68, is seeking to oust his frequent ally, Milos Zeman, whose second term ends in March.
But the owner of the chemicals, farming, food and media conglomerate Agrofert, now in a trust, has long faced conflict of interest allegations involving his business empire.
Babis is accused of illegally tapping an EU subsidy, before he formed his ANO party in 2011, to build the Stork’s Nest conference centre near Prague by hiding his ownership in the project.
He denies wrongdoing and says the case is political. He did not speak to reporters before entering court on Wednesday.
If he is convicted and sentenced he can appeal, and the appeal will probably be heard before the election on January 13-14. But evidence in the trial could repel some undecided voters, observers say.
Polls show him losing in the second round of voting. Babis’s ANO still leads party polls despite the conflict of interest allegations against him.
Polls project Babis, former army general Petr Pavel and former university rector Danuse Nerudova are rated as having equal chances to advance to a second round where the top two candidates will clash on January 27-28.
The European Commission accuses him of conflict of interest. Agrofert, employing more than 30,000 workers, allegedly tapped development subsidies while he was in government.
French prosecutors investigated his purchase of property in France via offshore firms, according to Le Monde newspaper. He denies wrongdoing.
Czech presidential hopeful Babis fights fraud trial
Rich industrialist accused of hiding ownership in conference centre project near Prague, illegally tapping an EU subsidy
