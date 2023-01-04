World / Europe

Czech presidential hopeful Babis fights fraud trial

Rich industrialist accused of hiding ownership in conference centre project near Prague, illegally tapping an EU subsidy

04 January 2023 - 11:45 Robert Muller
Former Czech Prime Minister and presidential candidate Andrej Babis attends his trial for alleged EU subsidy fraud at the Municipal Court in Prague, Czech Republic, on January 4 2023. Picture: DAVID W CERNY/REUTERS
Former Czech Prime Minister and presidential candidate Andrej Babis attends his trial for alleged EU subsidy fraud at the Municipal Court in Prague, Czech Republic, on January 4 2023. Picture: DAVID W CERNY/REUTERS

Czech billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis returned to court on Wednesday to fight fraud allegations  relating to a €2m EU subsidy on Wednesday.

The case will be heard days before the start of the presidential election in which he is a favourite. Babis is the fifth-richest person in the country according to the Forbes 2021 list.

He has been a dominant force in Czech politics for a decade, first as finance minister and later as prime minister. Opposition parties unseated him in the  2021 election despite his ANO party winning most seats in parliament.

With his party in opposition now, Babis, 68, is seeking to oust his frequent ally, Milos Zeman, whose second term ends in March.

But the owner of the chemicals, farming, food and media conglomerate Agrofert, now in a trust, has long faced conflict of interest allegations involving his business empire.

Babis is accused of illegally tapping an EU subsidy, before he formed his ANO party in 2011, to build the Stork’s Nest conference centre near Prague by hiding his ownership in the project.

He denies wrongdoing and says the case is political. He did not speak to reporters before entering court on Wednesday.

If he is convicted and sentenced he can appeal, and the appeal will probably be heard before the election on January 13-14. But evidence in the trial could repel some undecided voters, observers say.

Polls show him losing in the second round of voting. Babis’s ANO still leads party polls despite the conflict of interest allegations against him.

Polls project Babis, former army general Petr Pavel and former university rector Danuse Nerudova are rated as having equal chances to advance to a second round where the top two candidates will clash on January 27-28.

The European Commission accuses him of conflict of interest. Agrofert, employing more than 30,000 workers, allegedly tapped development subsidies while he was in government.

French prosecutors investigated his purchase of property in France via offshore firms, according to Le Monde newspaper. He denies wrongdoing.

Reuters

UK dilutes online safety bill after free speech activists moan

But the opposition Labour Party says the amended bill ‘gives a free pass to abusers and takes the public for a ride’
News
1 month ago

Glencore flew bribes cash by private jet to Africa, court told

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office prosecutors sum up their case against Glencore subsidiary  at sentencing hearing
World
2 months ago

Putin opponent Navalny faces fresh charges that may double his jail term

Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against him for promoting terrorism and extremism, potentially more than doubling his sentence
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian commanders must pay for dozens of troops ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia blames soldiers’ cellphone use for deadly ...
World / Europe
3.
FDA allows US pharmacies to offer abortion pills ...
World / Americas
4.
Myanmar junta thanks China, India as it growls ...
World / Asia
5.
Israel’s far-right minister Ben-Gvir visits Al ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

EU freezes almost €22bn in funds for Hungary

News

Wirecard was a scam from the start, says former employee

World / Europe

Former bankers guilty of defrauding Libyan sovereign wealth fund

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.