Ryanair agrees to pay back Irish pilots for Covid-19 cuts

Dublin— Ryanair has agreed to a four-year pay deal with its Irish pilots union, including immediate restoration of pay that was cut to help the airline through the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.
The budget carrier earlier said it had reached similar agreements with all its pilots unions except those in Ireland and Belgium. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the talks in Belgium.
“This agreement, which includes annual pay increases for the next four years, now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe,” Ryanair people director Darrell Hughes said in a statement.
The deal was agreed upon after talks at the country’s Workplace Relations Commission, Ryanair said.
The Irish airline, which was hit by significant pilot strikes in 2018, experienced minor disruption from strikes by cabin crew in the last northern hemisphere summer.
Reuters
