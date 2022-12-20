World / Europe

Germany convicts 97-year old Nazi of war crimes

Irmgard Furchner received a two-year suspended sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of more than 10,500 people

20 December 2022 - 13:31 Rachel More
Irmgard Furchner, a former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, seen in the courtroom on December 7 2021 in Itzehoe, Germany. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/POOL/MARCUS BRANDT.
Irmgard Furchner, a former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, seen in the courtroom on December 7 2021 in Itzehoe, Germany. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/POOL/MARCUS BRANDT.

Berlin — A 97-year-old woman who worked as a Nazi concentration camp secretary was convicted on Tuesday for her role in the murder of thousands of people, German media reported, in what could be one of the country's last trials for World War 2 crimes.

The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence for aiding and abetting the murder of more than 10,500 people, the NDR broadcaster reported.

The indictment had originally charged Furchner with aiding and abetting the murders of 11,412 people.

The court was not immediately available to confirm the ruling.

The start of Furchner’s trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to turn up in court.

Furchner worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.

Some 65,000 people died of starvation and disease or in the gas chamber at Stutthof, near Gdansk, in today's Poland. They included prisoners of war and Jews caught up in the Nazis’ extermination campaign.

She was sentenced under juvenile law, owing to the fact that she was aged between 18 and 19 years at the time of the crimes. 

Reuters

Germany says security forces stand behind constitution, after threat of coup

Raids led to the arrests of 25 suspects said to have been members or supporters of a group that was allegedly planning to install a prince as the ...
World
1 week ago

STEVEN KUO: 2022: The rise of Brics+ and slow decline of the West

SA is likely to have less influence in an expanded Brics
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Australian police search home of SA flying school ...
World / Asia
2.
Ghana suspends interest payments on foreign debt
World / Africa
3.
First came Covid-19. Now for Avian flu-22.
World
4.
Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drones on Kyiv
World / Europe
5.
Bits of Ukraine annexed by Russia are giving ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

German police plan further arrests after failed coup plot

World / Europe

Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot

World / Europe

LETTER: Israeli hypocrisy knows no limits

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.