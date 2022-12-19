Camp in Hungary a welcome stopover for Jews fleeing Ukraine

There is even talk that the Bank of Japan may change its ultra-loose stance on interest rates
Ramaphosa did not mention tenure security, yet for most of his first five years in office, it was the heartland of disputes between traditional authorities, communities and the state
The two entities have created joint structures in a bid to deal with the challenges facing freight rail
Rumours were that Paul Mashatile was working with Mkhize, while Nomvula Mokonyane campaigned with him
This could help new anchor shareholder GMB Liquidity Corporation fortify its already dominant position
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Long seen as a half-step to a fully electric driving future, petrol-and-plug vehicles are holding out in car markets
State witness and former CEO Markus Braun trade accusations over who was responsible for spectacular collapse
The decision by an appeal court upholds a trial judge’s ruling in 2021 that threw out the challenge as legally pointless
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Balatonoszod, Hungary — An elderly man in a community of Hasidic Jewish refugees from Ukraine lit the first candle of Hanukkah in their rescue shelter in Hungary, which is home to around 150 people on the shores of Lake Balaton.
Saul Melamed, who first fled from Donetsk to Kyiv years before the Russian invasion, sang at the solemn candle lighting with families standing around as they celebrated their first Hanukkah away from their homeland.
“I think materially it is different here because in our home we had very beautiful Hanukkah of silver... but on the other hand here we have such a community, such a warm atmosphere of Hanukkah,” Melamed said on Sunday, smiling.
“I’m still hoping to go back to Ukraine, I can’t be as optimistic as to say that it will end till the next summer, it seems to be a long time story, but still my plans are to return.”
“Machne Chabad”, the kosher Rescue Village for Ukrainian Jewish Refugees in the small town of Balatonoszod, is run by the Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities and the Federation of the Jewish Communities of Ukraine. It is the largest Jewish rescue camp in Europe, open to any Jew fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The camp provides shelter, kosher food, a synagogue, and a community to maintain Hasidic traditions and religious life. It accommodates people at a cost of $20-$30 per person per day which is financed by donations mainly from the US on the site of a former summer resort for communist leaders.
About 2,000 people have passed through the camp, some stopping over before setting off to Israel, western Europe or the US, and other families settling in for the long term.
Thriving Jewish religious life in Ukraine has been shattered by the war. More than half of its communities have been evacuated, finding refuge around Europe and Israel.
Hasidism had its cradle in Ukraine dating back 300 years and Ukraine had one of the largest Jewish communities in Europe before the war, estimated at between 250,000 to 500,000 mostly Hasidic Jews.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Camp in Hungary a welcome stopover for Jews fleeing Ukraine
More than half of Jewish communities have been evacuated from the cradle of Hasidism
Balatonoszod, Hungary — An elderly man in a community of Hasidic Jewish refugees from Ukraine lit the first candle of Hanukkah in their rescue shelter in Hungary, which is home to around 150 people on the shores of Lake Balaton.
Saul Melamed, who first fled from Donetsk to Kyiv years before the Russian invasion, sang at the solemn candle lighting with families standing around as they celebrated their first Hanukkah away from their homeland.
“I think materially it is different here because in our home we had very beautiful Hanukkah of silver... but on the other hand here we have such a community, such a warm atmosphere of Hanukkah,” Melamed said on Sunday, smiling.
“I’m still hoping to go back to Ukraine, I can’t be as optimistic as to say that it will end till the next summer, it seems to be a long time story, but still my plans are to return.”
“Machne Chabad”, the kosher Rescue Village for Ukrainian Jewish Refugees in the small town of Balatonoszod, is run by the Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities and the Federation of the Jewish Communities of Ukraine. It is the largest Jewish rescue camp in Europe, open to any Jew fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The camp provides shelter, kosher food, a synagogue, and a community to maintain Hasidic traditions and religious life. It accommodates people at a cost of $20-$30 per person per day which is financed by donations mainly from the US on the site of a former summer resort for communist leaders.
About 2,000 people have passed through the camp, some stopping over before setting off to Israel, western Europe or the US, and other families settling in for the long term.
Thriving Jewish religious life in Ukraine has been shattered by the war. More than half of its communities have been evacuated, finding refuge around Europe and Israel.
Hasidism had its cradle in Ukraine dating back 300 years and Ukraine had one of the largest Jewish communities in Europe before the war, estimated at between 250,000 to 500,000 mostly Hasidic Jews.
Reuters
UN uses biometrics to allocate refugee benefits, but is it ethical?
GARY RYNHART: Policymakers need to prepare for increased movement of people
Russian attacks expected to swell number of Ukrainian refugees
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia launches brutal missile attack on Ukraine, killing civilians
Christmas ceasefire not on the agenda as strikes escalate in Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.