Russian missiles target Ukrainian energy infrastructure

This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
Where will rugby’s governing body turn to now their World Cup, their prize jewel, their cash cow, has seen the head of the federation running it convicted of corruption?
The murdered young woman’s family is devastated to hear reports Donovan Moodley has had his parole denial overturned in court
Disruptions over load-shedding and Phala Phala begin almost as soon as Ramaphosa takes podium
MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita warns theft and vandalism pose a risk to network availability over the festive season
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo says at a meeting with US top envoy Antony Blinken that Burkina Faso has hired the Russian mercenary group
Fifa Council says the delayed 2022 Club World Cup will be hosted by Morocco between in February next year
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Kyiv — Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles on Friday, hammering energy facilities and knocking out power as people took cover in shelters across the country, Ukrainian officials said.
The latest of several big waves of missile strikes since October hit critical infrastructure in areas including the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa and Vinnytsia in west central Ukraine, regional officials said.
Kharkiv, the central city of Poltava and parts of Kyiv were left without electricity and the northern Sumy region suffered power outages, they added.
At least three explosions rocked Kyiv, Reuters witnesses in the capital said, and air defence systems were in operation across Ukraine. Ukraine’s railway operator said a number of railway lines were left without power.
“They want to destroy us and make us slaves. But we will not surrender. We will endure,” said Lidiya Vasilieva, 53, as she headed for shelter at a Kyiv railway station.
“I want the war over and soon. But I ready to wait as long as needed,” she said.
Kyrylo Timoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said a residential building had been hit in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, and that there could be people trapped under the rubble.
There was no immediate word of casualties and it was not clear exactly what critical infrastructure had been hit.
“Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters,” Timoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
More power cuts ahead
Officials in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine warned residents to expect more power cuts as engineers try to repair damage caused by the Russian attacks.
“We know of 15 impacts by Russian missiles (in the region),” Oleksandr Starukh, Zaporizhzhia’s regional governor, wrote on Telegram. “We ask citizens to prepare for possible temporary restrictions during restoration of damaged infrastructure.”
Energy company DTEK said it was already enforcing electricity shutdowns in Kyiv to enable repairs.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, has been attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing repeated power outages across the country at the start of winter.
Moscow says the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian missiles target Ukrainian energy infrastructure
There was no immediate word of casualties and it was not clear exactly what critical infrastructure had been hit
Kyiv — Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles on Friday, hammering energy facilities and knocking out power as people took cover in shelters across the country, Ukrainian officials said.
The latest of several big waves of missile strikes since October hit critical infrastructure in areas including the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa and Vinnytsia in west central Ukraine, regional officials said.
Kharkiv, the central city of Poltava and parts of Kyiv were left without electricity and the northern Sumy region suffered power outages, they added.
At least three explosions rocked Kyiv, Reuters witnesses in the capital said, and air defence systems were in operation across Ukraine. Ukraine’s railway operator said a number of railway lines were left without power.
“They want to destroy us and make us slaves. But we will not surrender. We will endure,” said Lidiya Vasilieva, 53, as she headed for shelter at a Kyiv railway station.
“I want the war over and soon. But I ready to wait as long as needed,” she said.
Kyrylo Timoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said a residential building had been hit in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, and that there could be people trapped under the rubble.
There was no immediate word of casualties and it was not clear exactly what critical infrastructure had been hit.
“Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters,” Timoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
More power cuts ahead
Officials in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine warned residents to expect more power cuts as engineers try to repair damage caused by the Russian attacks.
“We know of 15 impacts by Russian missiles (in the region),” Oleksandr Starukh, Zaporizhzhia’s regional governor, wrote on Telegram. “We ask citizens to prepare for possible temporary restrictions during restoration of damaged infrastructure.”
Energy company DTEK said it was already enforcing electricity shutdowns in Kyiv to enable repairs.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, has been attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing repeated power outages across the country at the start of winter.
Moscow says the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.
Reuters
No ceasefire Christmas present for Ukraine, says Russia
I want Putin to die, says Kyiv resident after new round of drone attacks
Russia rejects Zelensky’s call for troop pullout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Christmas ceasefire not on the agenda as strikes escalate in Ukraine
Russia rejects Zelensky’s call for troop pullout
SA’s total employment edges up in the third quarter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.