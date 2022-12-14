Russian pensioner’s protest art is streets ahead of the police

In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane must compare the pristine state of George with the shambolic condition of historic Cradock in his province
The Standard Bank-GE Healthcare partnership has already disbursed $37.4bn of GE Healthcare’s specialised radiology equipment in SA
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index fell for a sixth straight month in November, affected by domestic problems such as load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Indian capital’s Air Quality Index is almost six times worse than acceptable levels while authorities lack the resources to enforce emission rules
Racing fans believe trainer Candice Bass-Robinson’s colt is the new equine star after five consecutive wins
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following over 20 years for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, about 115km southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions.
On March 25, just over a month after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, Ovchinnikov created a new work, one that would place him in serious legal jeopardy.
He painted a girl, in a blue-and-yellow dress, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, with a bomb falling onto her from above. Beneath her, in block capitals, he wrote: “STOP”.
The mural fell foul of new laws enacted by the Russian government that effectively criminalise opposition to the military campaign in Ukraine.
“The police said that this piece discredited our army”, said Ovchinnikov, 85.
The mural was painted over and Ovchinnikov ordered to pay a 35,000 rouble ($554) fine for the offence of “discrediting the Russian army”, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
In response, he painted a new piece, on the same spot, writing the word “bezumiye” (“craziness” in Russian), spelt with a Latin letter Z, which has become a symbol of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine. The police promptly painted over it.
It triggered a game of cat-and-mouse between Ovchinnikov and police in Borovsk, a town of 12,000 people
In place of the painted-over mural, he drew the words “pozor” (shame), “fiasco”, and “basta” (enough), each with a Latin Z. Each in turn was painted over by the police.
The Borovsk local administration did not respond to a request for comment.
For Ovchinnikov, opposition to the conflict in Ukraine is underpinned by a family history of Soviet-era repression. His grandfather was shot by Lenin’s Bolsheviks in 1919 and his father was arrested during Stalin’s purges in 1937.
He has drawn attention to Russia’s history of political repression as a motif in his art. In 2017, he persuaded local authorities to erect a monument to its victims — a stone taken from the Solovetsky islands in the far north of the country, the site of the former Soviet Union’s first Gulag prison camp.
“This topic of political repression and the closed nature of this topic, the wiping of historical memory, is one and the same thing as what is happening with Ukraine,” Ovchinnikov said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian pensioner’s protest art is streets ahead of the police
Officials regularly paint over Vladimir Ovchinnikov’s public murals under a law that makes it a crime to criticise Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russian pensioner Vladimir Ovchinnikov gained a following over 20 years for his street murals in the small town of Borovsk, about 115km southwest of Moscow, many of which depicted the plight of victims of Stalinist-era repressions.
On March 25, just over a month after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, Ovchinnikov created a new work, one that would place him in serious legal jeopardy.
He painted a girl, in a blue-and-yellow dress, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, with a bomb falling onto her from above. Beneath her, in block capitals, he wrote: “STOP”.
The mural fell foul of new laws enacted by the Russian government that effectively criminalise opposition to the military campaign in Ukraine.
“The police said that this piece discredited our army”, said Ovchinnikov, 85.
The mural was painted over and Ovchinnikov ordered to pay a 35,000 rouble ($554) fine for the offence of “discrediting the Russian army”, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
In response, he painted a new piece, on the same spot, writing the word “bezumiye” (“craziness” in Russian), spelt with a Latin letter Z, which has become a symbol of what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine. The police promptly painted over it.
It triggered a game of cat-and-mouse between Ovchinnikov and police in Borovsk, a town of 12,000 people
In place of the painted-over mural, he drew the words “pozor” (shame), “fiasco”, and “basta” (enough), each with a Latin Z. Each in turn was painted over by the police.
The Borovsk local administration did not respond to a request for comment.
For Ovchinnikov, opposition to the conflict in Ukraine is underpinned by a family history of Soviet-era repression. His grandfather was shot by Lenin’s Bolsheviks in 1919 and his father was arrested during Stalin’s purges in 1937.
He has drawn attention to Russia’s history of political repression as a motif in his art. In 2017, he persuaded local authorities to erect a monument to its victims — a stone taken from the Solovetsky islands in the far north of the country, the site of the former Soviet Union’s first Gulag prison camp.
“This topic of political repression and the closed nature of this topic, the wiping of historical memory, is one and the same thing as what is happening with Ukraine,” Ovchinnikov said.
Reuters
Russia rejects Zelensky’s call for troop pullout
Putin cancels year-end news conference as Ukraine unease grows
Russia pounds targets in eastern and southern Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia pounds targets in eastern and southern Ukraine
Putin cancels year-end news conference as Ukraine unease grows
Released former arms trafficker Bout joins Russian ultranationalist party
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.