Heavy snow in UK

Met office says it was the coldest night of the year

12 December 2022 - 16:38 Alistair Smout
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MATTHEW HATCHER
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MATTHEW HATCHER

London — Heavy snowfall blanketed parts of Britain on Monday, disrupting airports, train networks and roads.

Two coal plants were put on standby in case of a power crunch as the country recorded its coldest night so far this year.

Trips on parts of London’s underground train network were suspended or delayed, and motorways were gridlocked due to snow. London’s Gatwick and Stansted airports warned that flights could be disrupted.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in London and southeast England, with ice and fog warnings in other parts of England and the whole of Northern Ireland.

Temperatures dropped below -15°C in northern Scotland. The Met Office said it was the coldest night of the year. Further warnings were issued in Scotland and northeast England for disruption from midnight on Tuesday.

Britain's National Grid issued a notification to prepare two winter contingency coal plants. “This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply,” said the power grid operator. It was not confirmed the plants would be needed, but they would be ready.

The snow caused problems for commuters and holidaymakers at the start of a fortnight when rail workers and border officials plan industrial action.

Several train operators advised customers not to travel. Emergency services said people should take care in the potentially hazardous conditions.

Three boys died and a fourth, aged six, was in critical condition after they fell into an ice-covered lake in Solihull, central England, on Sunday afternoon.

“Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water,” said West Midlands police.

Reuters

