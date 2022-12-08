German police plan further arrests after failed coup plot

Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
The SABC complaint pertains to SuperSport having an almost complete monopoly on the rights of PSL matches, and then apportioning some of those games to the SABC
Kgalema Motlanthe says she was disqualified during the vetting process, which showed that she had been found guilty in court
Britain’s power utilities have been rocked by huge fluctuations in energy prices since Russia invaded Ukraine
The extent of the recovery remains constrained due to continuing load-shedding and moderating external demand
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
US agrees to free convicted arms dealer for two-time Olympic gold medalist held in Russian prison
A sustained 80-minute effort is, however, a requirement against the French club
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
Berlin — German officials expect more arrests in coming days as they investigate a far-right group that prosecutors say was preparing to overthrow the state and install a former member of a German royal family as national leader.
A former MP of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was also among those detained, according to German prosecutors.
“Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests,” Georg Maier, interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday.
The alleged plot leader and would-be regent is an aristocrat called Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, descendant of the royal House of Reuss in Thuringia. Aged 71, he has been working as a real estate developer.
Neither the House of Reuss nor Prince Reuss’s office responded to requests for comment.
Twenty-five suspected members and supporters of the group were detained on Wednesday in raids by about 3,000 security personnel that Maier described as unprecedented in modern German history.
Though right-wing groups have been on the rise in Germany, the discovery of the alleged plot came as a shock in one of Europe’s most stable democracies and largest economy.
“It’s not really comprehensible,” said Melanie Merle, who lives near the apartment in the financial capital Frankfurt where Prince Reuss was arrested. “You hear about such plans from other countries, but for this to happen outside my front door?
“The government we have is not ideal but probably better than what they planned,” she said.
Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of Germany’s Reichsbuerger and QAnon, whose advocates were among those arrested after the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021.
Reichsbuerger (citizens of the reich) members do not recognise modern-day Germany and its borders as a legitimate state. Some are devoted to the old German “Reich” (empire) under a monarchy, with some sharing Nazi ideas and believing Germany is under military occupation.
Nineteen of the alleged plotters were remanded in custody on Wednesday, while another six were expected to go before a judge on Thursday, prosecutors said.
Holger Muench, head of the federal police office, told broadcaster ARD that the number of suspects stood at 54, and that that figure could rise further.
Police in their raids on Wednesday found equipment such as protective vests, crossbows, rifles and ammunition, as well as plans to build up a “homeland protection command” and evidence of recruitment, said Muench.
“We have a dangerous mixture of people who are following irrational convictions, some with a lot of money, others in possession of weapons and a plan to launch attacks and expand their structures,” Muench said.
Maier singled out the far-right AfD) party, which is in the state parliament, for becoming an interface for right-wing extremists and spreading what he called fantasies about toppling the state.
“People are scared, and the AfD takes advantage of that and offers simple solutions,” said Maier, who is from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party.
The AfD had in a statement condemned the far-right group’s efforts and expressed confidence in the authorities’ ability to bring clarity to the situation quickly and completely.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German police plan further arrests after failed coup plot
Authorities investigate the far-right group that prosecutors say was preparing to overthrow the state
Berlin — German officials expect more arrests in coming days as they investigate a far-right group that prosecutors say was preparing to overthrow the state and install a former member of a German royal family as national leader.
A former MP of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was also among those detained, according to German prosecutors.
“Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests,” Georg Maier, interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday.
The alleged plot leader and would-be regent is an aristocrat called Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, descendant of the royal House of Reuss in Thuringia. Aged 71, he has been working as a real estate developer.
Neither the House of Reuss nor Prince Reuss’s office responded to requests for comment.
Twenty-five suspected members and supporters of the group were detained on Wednesday in raids by about 3,000 security personnel that Maier described as unprecedented in modern German history.
Though right-wing groups have been on the rise in Germany, the discovery of the alleged plot came as a shock in one of Europe’s most stable democracies and largest economy.
“It’s not really comprehensible,” said Melanie Merle, who lives near the apartment in the financial capital Frankfurt where Prince Reuss was arrested. “You hear about such plans from other countries, but for this to happen outside my front door?
“The government we have is not ideal but probably better than what they planned,” she said.
Prosecutors said the group was inspired by the deep state conspiracy theories of Germany’s Reichsbuerger and QAnon, whose advocates were among those arrested after the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021.
Reichsbuerger (citizens of the reich) members do not recognise modern-day Germany and its borders as a legitimate state. Some are devoted to the old German “Reich” (empire) under a monarchy, with some sharing Nazi ideas and believing Germany is under military occupation.
Nineteen of the alleged plotters were remanded in custody on Wednesday, while another six were expected to go before a judge on Thursday, prosecutors said.
Holger Muench, head of the federal police office, told broadcaster ARD that the number of suspects stood at 54, and that that figure could rise further.
Police in their raids on Wednesday found equipment such as protective vests, crossbows, rifles and ammunition, as well as plans to build up a “homeland protection command” and evidence of recruitment, said Muench.
“We have a dangerous mixture of people who are following irrational convictions, some with a lot of money, others in possession of weapons and a plan to launch attacks and expand their structures,” Muench said.
Maier singled out the far-right AfD) party, which is in the state parliament, for becoming an interface for right-wing extremists and spreading what he called fantasies about toppling the state.
“People are scared, and the AfD takes advantage of that and offers simple solutions,” said Maier, who is from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party.
The AfD had in a statement condemned the far-right group’s efforts and expressed confidence in the authorities’ ability to bring clarity to the situation quickly and completely.
Reuters
Former bankers guilty of defrauding Libyan sovereign wealth fund
Putin says Russia may face long-term conflict in Ukraine, rules out nuclear weapons — for now
East Europeans count their coins as food costs rocket
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.