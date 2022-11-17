×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Brutalised bodies found in Ukraine’s Kherson region, says minister

Interior minister Denys Monastyrsky says law enforcement has uncovered 436 instances of war crimes, such as torture, that occurred during Russia’s occupation

17 November 2022 - 10:00 Ron Popeski
KHERSON, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 16: Items are seen inside a cell at a preliminary detention centre, which is believed to have been used by Russian forces to jail and torture civilians, on November 16 2022 in Kherson, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces took control of Kherson last week, as well as swaths of its surrounding region, after Russia pulled its forces back to the other side of the Dnipro River. Kherson was the only regional capital to be captured by Russia following its invasion on February 24. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
1442003196 KHERSON, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 16: Items are seen inside a cell at a preliminary detention centre, which is believed to have been used by Russian forces to jail and torture civilians, on November 16 2022 in Kherson, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces took control of Kherson last week, as well as swaths of its surrounding region, after Russia pulled its forces back to the other side of the Dnipro River. Kherson was the only regional capital to be captured by Russia following its invasion on February 24. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Image: Chris McGrath

Investigators in Ukraine’s recently liberated southern Kherson region have uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left the area, Ukraine’s interior minister was quoted as saying early on Thursday.

“Now, 63 bodies have been discovered in Kherson region, but we must understand that the search has only just started, so many more dungeons and burial places will be uncovered,” Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Denys Monastyrsky as telling national television.

Monastyrsky said law enforcement bodies had uncovered 436 instances of war crimes during Russia’s occupation. Eleven places of detention had been discovered, including four where torture had been practised.

“Investigators are currently examining them and setting down every instance of torture. Exhumations are also taking place of the bodies of those who were killed,” Monastyrsky told the television, according to Interfax.

Andriy Kovalenko, a prosecutor in the Kherson regional prosecutor’s office, told the New York Times that testimony had been gathered on 800 detentions by Russians in the region. He said that the most common types of abuse inflicted on detainees were electric shocks, beatings with plastic or rubber nightsticks and suffocation by pinching the breathing hose on a gas mask placed over a prisoner’s head.

Ukrainian and international investigators say what they describe as war crimes have been committed in areas occupied by Russian troops since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russia denies its troops target civilians or have committed atrocities. Mass burial sites have been found in other parts previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with civilian bodies showing signs of torture.

Russian forces left parts of Kherson region last week — it had been one of the first areas seized by Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly video address last Sunday, said investigators had uncovered more than 400 crimes in Kherson. He said the Russian army left behind corpses, broken infrastructure and landmines in what he described as “the same savagery it did in other regions”.

Reuters

UN says Russia and Ukraine torturing POWs

Ukraine-based rights monitoring team interviewed  more than 100 POWs on both sides
World
1 day ago

Two more mass graves found, reveals Zelensky

The burial sites found near a northeastern Ukrainian town could indicate Russian atrocities; many of the bodies exhumed show signs of violence and ...
World
1 month ago

Russian troops use rape as a war tactic, Ukrainian prosecutor says

Iryna Venediktova says Putin bears responsibility for what happened in Ukraine as commander-in-chief of the Russian armed forces
World
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
UK spy chief warns Russian aggression will last ...
World / Europe
2.
COP27: Brazil’s Lula pledges to end deforestation ...
World / Africa
3.
Biden and Xi signal mending of relations
World
4.
Russian missiles reportedly hit Nato member ...
World / Europe
5.
Missile that struck Polish village was Ukrainian ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

UN says Russia and Ukraine torturing POWs

World / Europe

G20 condemns Russian-Ukraine war ‘in the strongest terms’

World

Poland missile strike not from Russia, says Biden

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.