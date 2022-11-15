×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russian missiles reportedly hit village in Poland, killing two

15 November 2022 - 21:38 Marek Strzelecki
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Warsaw — Two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday.

The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

“Firefighters are on the spot, it’s not clear what has happened,” said Lukasz Kucy, officer on duty at a nearby firefighters' post.

Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details.

Russia was pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war.

Some hit Lviv, which is less than 80km from the border with Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defence affairs, government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Twitter.

A government security spokesperson and a representative of the prime minister's office declined to comment further.

Muller told reporters later on Tuesday that the committee was convened due to the “crisis situation”, adding that relevant information will be presented to the public later.

He called on media not to publish “unverified information” in the meantime.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Biden and Xi signal mending of relations
World
2.
Football fans outraged by beverage prices in ...
World
3.
‘We are moving forward,’ says Volodymyr Zelensky ...
World / Europe
4.
Asia must employ ‘best mix of both’ in move from ...
World / Asia
5.
Germany nationalises gas importer Sefe to oust ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Zelensky urges world leaders to push for peace now

World

UN says Russia and Ukraine torturing POWs

World / Europe

Biden and Xi signal mending of relations

World

US intelligence chief warns Russia over nuclear threats

World / Europe

Russia destroys much of Kherson but not faith in better things to come, ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.