World / Europe

Win for tax tweaking as court rules Fiat will not have to pay back taxes to Luxembourg

The decision is a big setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager’s crackdown on sweetheart deals between EU countries and multinationals

08 November 2022 - 14:10 Foo Yun Chee
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the US. Picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the US. Picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Luxembourg — Fiat Chrysler has won its fight against an EU order to pay €30m in back taxes to Luxembourg, dealing a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on sweetheart deals between EU countries and multinationals.

In her 2015 decision, Vestager said Luxembourg had granted Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, an unfair tax advantage by endorsing artificial and complex methods that artificially lowered the company’s taxes.

A lower tribunal in 2019 backed her decision. The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), however, disagreed with its judgment.

Vestager said in a tweet the ruling was “a big loss for tax fairness”.

Judges faulted the EU competition watchdog for its analysis of the reference system used to determine whether Luxembourg had given a selective advantage to Fiat.

“Only the national law applicable in the member state concerned must be taken into account in order to identify the reference system for direct taxation, that identification being itself an essential prerequisite for assessing not only the existence of an advantage, but also whether it is selective in nature,” they said.

Vestager's high-profile cases include her record €13bn tax order for Apple and Amazon’s Luxembourg deal. Both subsequently won their challenges at a lower tribunal. The Commission has appealed to the CJEU, with rulings due in the coming years.

Vestager is currently investigating Swedish furniture retailer Ikea and US sportswear maker Nike’s Dutch tax deals, Finnish food and drink packaging company Huhtamaki’s tax deal with Luxembourg and Belgium’s tax rulings on 39 multinational companies.

In 2021, nearly 140 countries agreed to a 15% global minimum corporate tax to take better account of the emergence of big digital companies that can book profits in low-tax countries, making it the biggest overhaul of cross-border tax rules in a generation. Countries are now drawing up implementation plans to turn the agreement into law.

Reuters

Ryanair reports record summer profit

Airline expects very strong passenger and fare growth for years to come as customers switch from higher-cost rivals
Companies
22 hours ago

Elon Musk rehires Twitter workers after some were laid off by mistake

Several of the 3,700 people fired are deemed too essential to the changes the billionaire wants to make
News
1 day ago

Airbnb will have to share data under planned new EU rules

Airbnb and other short-term home rental firms will have to share data on the number of people using their platforms
Companies
1 day ago

