German officials raid UBS branches in Usmanov money-laundering probe

Business Day TV speaks to commodities trader at RMB, Raymond Phillips
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Construction industry body demands details of tender adjudication process for Sanral contract as local firms battle
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Growth expected to continue in the short term after October records highest monthly sales in 40 years
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
Business Day TV speaks to John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
Berlin/Zurich — German officials have searched UBS bank branches in Frankfurt and Munich as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering by a Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
The suspected money laundering is in the scale of “double digit million euros”, a spokesperson for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. The spokesperson said the searches were at banks with accounts connected to Usmanov.
An Usmanov spokesperson categorically rejected the allegations, describing them as unfounded, false and defamatory.
“The businessman is a law-abiding and conscientious taxpayer who has paid taxes in Russia,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to comment on whether the searches were related to Usmanov.
Swiss bank UBS confirmed on Tuesday that its two branches were the subject of the searches and that it was co-operating with authorities. Weekly Der Spiegel first reported the search.
“The subject of the investigation into suspected money laundering is a businessman from the Russian Federation,” a spokesperson for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said.
“The investigations are not directed against the banking institution concerned or its employees. The search measures are taking place in the same preliminary proceedings in which searches have already been carried out at the defendant's residence in the district of Miesbach and at his yacht.”
German police investigating money-laundering allegations against Usmanov have already searched a luxury motor yacht in northern Germany.
Officers from the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt and the Federal Criminal Police, together with the Munich public prosecutor’s office, have also searched two properties in Miesbach, southern Bavaria, as part of the investigation.
The accused is suspected of arranging several transactions in the years 2017 to 2022 to disguise their origin, prosecutors said.
Usmanov, who is active across a range of business sectors and has a net worth of $14.6bn, according to Forbes, is at the centre of two separate investigations into his finances in Germany.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German officials raid UBS branches in Usmanov money-laundering probe
Prosecutors say searches aimed at Russian oligarch not the Swiss bank
Berlin/Zurich — German officials have searched UBS bank branches in Frankfurt and Munich as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering by a Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.
The suspected money laundering is in the scale of “double digit million euros”, a spokesperson for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday. The spokesperson said the searches were at banks with accounts connected to Usmanov.
An Usmanov spokesperson categorically rejected the allegations, describing them as unfounded, false and defamatory.
“The businessman is a law-abiding and conscientious taxpayer who has paid taxes in Russia,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to comment on whether the searches were related to Usmanov.
Swiss bank UBS confirmed on Tuesday that its two branches were the subject of the searches and that it was co-operating with authorities. Weekly Der Spiegel first reported the search.
“The subject of the investigation into suspected money laundering is a businessman from the Russian Federation,” a spokesperson for the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said.
“The investigations are not directed against the banking institution concerned or its employees. The search measures are taking place in the same preliminary proceedings in which searches have already been carried out at the defendant's residence in the district of Miesbach and at his yacht.”
German police investigating money-laundering allegations against Usmanov have already searched a luxury motor yacht in northern Germany.
Officers from the public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt and the Federal Criminal Police, together with the Munich public prosecutor’s office, have also searched two properties in Miesbach, southern Bavaria, as part of the investigation.
The accused is suspected of arranging several transactions in the years 2017 to 2022 to disguise their origin, prosecutors said.
Usmanov, who is active across a range of business sectors and has a net worth of $14.6bn, according to Forbes, is at the centre of two separate investigations into his finances in Germany.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russian oligarch Prigozhin admits to interfering in US elections
Expansion of Ukraine’s seizure of oligarch assets on the cards
Cape Town mayor calls on Pandor to block entry of Russian superyacht
US charges Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska with violating sanctions
Russian oligarch’s superyacht auctioned in Gibraltar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.