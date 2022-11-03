×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

No sign of ‘dirty bomb’ work in Ukraine, say UN inspectors

UN nuclear watchdog inspects several sites after Russia alleged Ukraine was building such a bomb

03 November 2022 - 18:11 Francois Murphy
Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine repair a captured Russian infantry fighting vehicle, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, November 3 2022. VYACHESLA MADIYESKYY/ REUTERS
Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine repair a captured Russian infantry fighting vehicle, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, November 3 2022. VYACHESLA MADIYESKYY/ REUTERS

Vienna  — The UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday it had found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv’s request in response to Russian allegations that work was being done on a “dirty bomb”.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use such a bomb —  a conventional explosive device laced with radioactive material — and said institutes linked to the nuclear industry were involved in preparations, without presenting evidence. Ukraine’s government denies the accusation.

Some Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Moscow of making the allegation to give itself cover to detonate its own dirty bomb and pin the blame on Kyiv.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said last month it would inspect two locations in Ukraine following a request by Kyiv. On Monday it said those inspections had begun and on Thursday it said they had been completed at three locations rather than two, all of which had been mentioned by Russia.

“Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all activities that the IAEA had planned to conduct and were given unfettered access to the locations,” the Vienna-based IAEA said in a statement.

“Based on the evaluation of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the agency did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at the locations.”

The IAEA named the locations as the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody, and Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro.

Inspectors also took environmental samples that will be sent off for lab analysis and the IAEA will report back on the results, the statement added.

Reuters  

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bolsonaro avoids conceding defeat, but gives ...
World / Americas
2.
Glencore flew bribes cash by private jet to ...
World / Europe
3.
Methane emissions biggest climate-change threat — ...
World
4.
World’s top bankers see no let-up in market ...
World
5.
North Korea’s ICBM launch a failure, say South ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.