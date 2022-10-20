UK Prime Minister Liz Truss falls on her sword

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
At least in the US there is some alignment between monetary and fiscal policy
Business Day TV speaks to former Scopa chair Themba Godi
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
Business Day TV talks to Gemcorp economist Simon Quijano-Evans
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Crypto asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
Truss’s economic programme sent shock waves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
The race is inspired by legendary tribute races on some of the best roads in the Cape over four days and five nights
London — Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as British prime minister, brought down just six weeks into the job by an economic programme that shattered investor confidence and enraged much of her Conservative Party.
Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she had lost the faith of her party and said she would step down next week, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.
Truss, who had said on Wednesday that she was a “fighter and not a quitter”, told the mass of journalists gathered in Downing Street that she realised she could no longer deliver on the promises that won her the Conservative leadership.
“I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who was supported only by her husband, with her aides and loyal ministers noticeably absent.
A new leadership election will be completed by October 28. Those expected to run include former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, a former defence minister. Jeremy Hunt, the man brought in to rescue the public finances, has ruled himself out.
Party members and Conservative MPs are expected to be given a say in the vote. A poll earlier this week showed that most members wanted former prime minister Boris Johnson — who was ousted from Downing Street in July — to return. “He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” Times political editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.
Britain is not scheduled to hold a national election for another two years.
Betting odds put Sunak as the favourite, ahead of Mordaunt and Johnson.
Appointed on September 6, Truss was forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all of her economic programme after their plans for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Approval ratings for her and the Tory party collapsed.
New finance minister Hunt is racing to find tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts to try to reassure investors and rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation as the economy heads into recession and inflation runs at a 40-year high. He is due to deliver a new budget on October 31.
In a short speech, Truss — whose brief term as premier beat the record of George Canning, who had held the role for 119 days when he died in 1827 — said she had come into office as the country faced great uncertainty.
“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss falls on her sword
Truss’s economic programme sent shock waves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed
London — Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as British prime minister, brought down just six weeks into the job by an economic programme that shattered investor confidence and enraged much of her Conservative Party.
Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office, Truss accepted that she had lost the faith of her party and said she would step down next week, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.
Truss, who had said on Wednesday that she was a “fighter and not a quitter”, told the mass of journalists gathered in Downing Street that she realised she could no longer deliver on the promises that won her the Conservative leadership.
“I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who was supported only by her husband, with her aides and loyal ministers noticeably absent.
A new leadership election will be completed by October 28. Those expected to run include former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, a former defence minister. Jeremy Hunt, the man brought in to rescue the public finances, has ruled himself out.
Party members and Conservative MPs are expected to be given a say in the vote. A poll earlier this week showed that most members wanted former prime minister Boris Johnson — who was ousted from Downing Street in July — to return. “He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” Times political editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.
Britain is not scheduled to hold a national election for another two years.
Betting odds put Sunak as the favourite, ahead of Mordaunt and Johnson.
Appointed on September 6, Truss was forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, and abandon almost all of her economic programme after their plans for vast unfunded tax cuts crashed the pound and British bonds. Approval ratings for her and the Tory party collapsed.
New finance minister Hunt is racing to find tens of billions of pounds of spending cuts to try to reassure investors and rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation as the economy heads into recession and inflation runs at a 40-year high. He is due to deliver a new budget on October 31.
In a short speech, Truss — whose brief term as premier beat the record of George Canning, who had held the role for 119 days when he died in 1827 — said she had come into office as the country faced great uncertainty.
“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” she said.
Reuters
Mounting calls for Britain’s Liz Truss to quit
New setback for Truss as home secretary Braverman quits
UK police close road near PM’s office over suspicious package
Britain’s fiscal U-turn fuels jump in world markets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hunt scraps tax cuts and reins in vast energy subsidy
ADRIAN WOOLDRIDGE: Jeremy Hunt is really running the UK, and that’s a good thing
New fiscal approach by new UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt
THERESE RAPHAEL: Truss’s leadership on life support as Tories struggle to find ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.