Scale of UK child sex abuse is ‘shocking’, researchers say

US announcement that it will sell the remainder of its emergency oil reserve fails to cool prices
Let's hope next week's medium-term budget rules out any form of fiscal adventurism
Mordashov, a billionaire close to President Vladimir Putin, was among a number of Russians sanctioned by the US and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for their links to Putin
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
The chemicals and energy group says the strike has affected the movement of feedstocks and products between its operations and ports
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Crypto-asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
The US Fed may have to slow or stop shrinking its nearly $9-trillion balance sheet sooner than many now expect, according to analysts at Barclays.
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
The race is inspired by legendary tribute races on some of the best roads in the Cape over four days and five nights
London — Child sex abuse is an epidemic in Britain, affecting millions of victims, with horrific acts hidden away for decades as institutions and politicians prioritised reputations over the welfare of young people, a public inquiry found on Thursday.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), one of the largest and most expensive investigations of its kind ever undertaken in Britain, said it was a global crisis, where children would be at risk unless urgent action was taken.
“The nature and scale of the abuse we encountered was shocking and deeply disturbing,” Alexis Jay, a social care expert who led the inquiry, told reporters. “This is not just a historical aberration which happened decades ago, it is an ever-increasing problem and a national epidemic.”
The inquiry was set up in July 2014 following a series of horrific revelations of abuse, some of which dated back decades, with the most notable involving the late BBC television star Jimmy Savile, who after his death was revealed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.
It has published 15 investigations and dozens of other reports, cataloguing details of appalling abuse at institutions including the Catholic Church, the Church of England, and Britain's political hub in Westminster.
Politicians, church leaders and local social care bodies had ignored and actively covered up allegations to protect perpetrators and reputations, with police showing undue deference to those in public life, it said.
The inquiry heard from 725 witnesses since hearings began in February 2017 and processed nearly 2.5-million pages of evidence. More than 6,000 victims and survivors of abuse also related their experiences to the inquiry’s “Truth Project”.
Jay said the abuse involved children, babies and toddlers and was often accompanied by extreme violence and acts of sadism, causing physical pain.
“It is vile and degrading and its consequences are frequently lifelong for the victims,” she said.
The numbers who had and continued to suffer abuse were stark. The inquiry said a 2019 crime survey indicated there were 3.1-million victims and survivors of abuse in England and Wales, or about 7.5% of the population aged 18 to 75 years.
Jay said in any group of 200 children, 10 boys and more than 30 girls would be victims before the age of 16 years. The report said even while it was carrying out its investigations, the scale of online abuse had risen dramatically.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Scale of UK child sex abuse is ‘shocking’, researchers say
Politicians, church leaders, social care bodies and police ignored and actively covered up allegations to protect perpetrators and reputations
London — Child sex abuse is an epidemic in Britain, affecting millions of victims, with horrific acts hidden away for decades as institutions and politicians prioritised reputations over the welfare of young people, a public inquiry found on Thursday.
The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), one of the largest and most expensive investigations of its kind ever undertaken in Britain, said it was a global crisis, where children would be at risk unless urgent action was taken.
“The nature and scale of the abuse we encountered was shocking and deeply disturbing,” Alexis Jay, a social care expert who led the inquiry, told reporters. “This is not just a historical aberration which happened decades ago, it is an ever-increasing problem and a national epidemic.”
The inquiry was set up in July 2014 following a series of horrific revelations of abuse, some of which dated back decades, with the most notable involving the late BBC television star Jimmy Savile, who after his death was revealed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.
It has published 15 investigations and dozens of other reports, cataloguing details of appalling abuse at institutions including the Catholic Church, the Church of England, and Britain's political hub in Westminster.
Politicians, church leaders and local social care bodies had ignored and actively covered up allegations to protect perpetrators and reputations, with police showing undue deference to those in public life, it said.
The inquiry heard from 725 witnesses since hearings began in February 2017 and processed nearly 2.5-million pages of evidence. More than 6,000 victims and survivors of abuse also related their experiences to the inquiry’s “Truth Project”.
Jay said the abuse involved children, babies and toddlers and was often accompanied by extreme violence and acts of sadism, causing physical pain.
“It is vile and degrading and its consequences are frequently lifelong for the victims,” she said.
The numbers who had and continued to suffer abuse were stark. The inquiry said a 2019 crime survey indicated there were 3.1-million victims and survivors of abuse in England and Wales, or about 7.5% of the population aged 18 to 75 years.
Jay said in any group of 200 children, 10 boys and more than 30 girls would be victims before the age of 16 years. The report said even while it was carrying out its investigations, the scale of online abuse had risen dramatically.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.