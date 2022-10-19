New setback for Truss as home secretary Braverman quits

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
London — British home secretary Suella Braverman resigned on Wednesday with a thinly veiled criticism of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is fighting to reassert her authority over a restive party and some MPs in open revolt.
The departure of Braverman, over a “technical” breach of government rules, means Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week. Truss dismissed her ally and chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng last week.
Grant Shapps, who did not vote for Truss in the leadership race, was named as Braverman’s replacement.
Truss had sought to reset her premiership earlier on Wednesday after being forced to scrap economic plans that included unfunded tax cuts that spooked financial markets.
The markets turmoil saw her sack her finance minister after only weeks in office and dump the economic policies that had helped her win the Conservative Party leadership race and the premiership.
Asked by the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, why she should remain in power, she said: “I am a fighter and not a quitter.”
But just hours later, reports swirled that her interior minister, or home secretary, had gone, raising concerns that Braverman was leaving office in protest at Truss.
Braverman later said she had sent an official document from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague, adding that this marked “a technical infringement of the rules” and that it was therefore “right for me to go”.
“I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility, I resign,” she said in a letter to the prime minister.
But she also added: “Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”
‘I am sorry’
Earlier, Truss faced a raucous prime minister’s questions session in parliament for the first time since new chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt scrapped most of her tax-cutting plan.
“I have been very clear that I am sorry, and I have made mistakes,” Truss told jeering opposition MPs in parliament. “I am somebody who’s prepared to front up. I’m prepared to take the tough decisions.”
The prime minister was met with laughter, boos and jeers, especially when she told the opposition Labour Party it needed to grasp economic reality.
Conservative MP William Wragg said he had submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, joining a handful of others who have called for her to go. Wragg said he was “ashamed” of facing voters after the so-called mini-budget.
Truss also faces a potential challenge later on Wednesday, when MPs vote on a motion brought by the main opposition party to overturn her pledge to reintroduce fracking — a vote being treated as test of confidence in the government.
Reuters
New setback for Truss as home secretary Braverman quits
Suella Braverman follows Kwasi Kwarteng out the door over a ‘technical’ breach of government rules
