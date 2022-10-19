Mounting calls for Britain’s Liz Truss to quit

In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she was a “fighter, not a quitter” as she tried to reassert authority over the anxious ranks of her Conservative Party on Wednesday, amid growing media reports that momentum was building to oust her.
Truss is trying to shore up support in the party after she was forced to scrap her tax-cutting plan, leading some Conservative MPs to call for her to be replaced as leader only weeks after she took office.
She has admitted her radical plans went “too far and too fast” after investors dumped the pound and government bonds.
But with mortgage rates soaring and official figures showing inflation back at a 40-year high, Truss — elected by Conservative members on a promise of tax cuts and keeping up public spending — faces a struggle to convince the public and her party she can tackle the cost of living crisis.
Opinion polls indicate Conservatives are 30 points behind the main opposition Labour Party, and her ratings are calamitous.
“I have been very clear that I am sorry, and I have made mistakes,” Truss told jeering opposition MPs as she answered questions in parliament. “I am somebody who’s prepared to front up. I’m prepared to take the tough decisions.”
Speculation about the prime minister’s future is mounting with media reporting that rebellious Conservatives are weighing up who should replace her, not whether she should go.
As she was quizzed on her economic policy U-turns, Conservative MPs looked uneasy.
“I think her position is becoming increasingly untenable,” Conservative MP Steve Double told Times radio. “We’ve seen a complete reversal of just about everything she stood for in her leadership election campaign. I think many of us are asking exactly what does Liz Truss now believe and stand for?”
Truss also faced ridicule from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who said a new book was being written about her time in office and was due out by Christmas. “Is that the release date or the title?” he asked. He said she was asking him about Labour policy because “we’re a government in waiting”.
Truss and her new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, are battling to balance the books after her now-scrapped economic plan shattered investor confidence. They are also trying to avoid alienating Conservative MPs or losing further public support.
She told MPs she was committed to increasing state pensions in line with the level of inflation, after ministers refused for days to guarantee this would be the case, drawing widespread criticism. But, she would not give the same reassurance for welfare payments and foreign aid.
She also sought to avert any Conservative opposition to fracking by promising details later on Wednesday on how local communities would be able to give their consent to any future projects.
That announcement would coincide with a Labour vote on whether there should an outright ban on fracking, after the government in September lifted a moratorium in England that had been in place since 2019.
Conservative “whips”, responsible for enforcing discipline among their MPs, have sent a message saying the vote will be treated as a “confidence motion”.
Commentators said winning this vote could enable her and her supporters to say the party had confidence in her leadership.
Mounting calls for Britain's Liz Truss to quit
